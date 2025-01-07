New Amazfit Active 2 adds blazingly bright display, enhanced sensors for under $100

What you need to know

Amazfit announced the Active 2 Round fitness watch at CES 2025, starting at $99 (or $129 for the premium version).

The Active 2 has a new rounded design, superior brightness, and new sensors compared to the original squircle Active.

Key features include 160 sports modes, offline maps, Zepp Coach AI, a daily readiness score, and NFC payments (Europe only).

The Amazfit Active 2 smartwatch is the brand's latest budget option for fitness watch fans who find the Amazfit Balance a bit too expensive. Announced at CES 2025, the Active 2 has a traditional rounded display, eschewing the 2023 Amazfit Active's squircle look and the Active Edge's rugged design.

Among several key upgrades over the original Active, the Active 2 has a 1.32-inch, 2,000-nit display, matching the brightness of leading fitness watches at triple the price and actually beating most for resolution density with 353 pixels per inch.

The new HR sensor has five photodiodes and two LEDs, which is short of the Balance's eight PDs but matches the recent T-Rex 3 and is well above the last generation for accuracy. The Active 2 also adds a gyroscope, an altimeter for elevation data, and an ambient light sensor for adaptive brightness.

These new sensors enable "nearly 40 new sports modes" that rely on elevation data (i.e., stair climbing, skiing) and the gyro's more accurate movement data (i.e., 25 auto-detected strength exercises, golf swing tracking).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Amazfit Active 2 specs Category Amazfit Active 2 Dimensions 43.9 x 43.9 x 9.9mm Weight (w/out strap) 29.5g / 31.65g (premium) Materials Stainless steel bezel; fiber-reinforced polymer case; silicone or leather band Bands Premium: Black leather (red silicone in box); Standard: Red or black silicone Protection 5ATM; Sapphire glass (premium) Display 1.32-inch (466x466; 353ppi) AMOLED; 2,000 nits Battery 270mAh; "Up to 10 days" Sensors BioTracker 6.0 PPG (5PD + 2LED); accelerometer, ambient light, barometric altimeter, geomagnetic, temperature Location 5 GNSSs (no dual-band GPS) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, BLE Sports modes Over 160 Compatibility Android 7+; iOS 14+

Amazfit says the Active 2 will last up to 10 days, though this is only with "typical use," not what the brand calls "heavy use." Among the best Amazfit watches, most are rated to last two weeks per charge, so the Active 2 may be a little more short-lived. Still, it's well above a traditional smartwatch for longevity.

The Active 2 will ship in two versions, with the "premium" model adding a "black genuine leather strap and a resilient sapphire glass screen covering," plus a spare silicone band in the box, for $129. This version will also be the only one to support NFC payments, though Amazfit says this will only be available in Europe. The standard version will only have 2.5D tempered glass.

Like the original Amazfit Active, the Active 2 has a mic and speaker for Bluetooth calling or speaking to the Zepp Flow AI. Similarly, it has five GNSSs for location tracking but only offers standard GPS, not the dual-band GPS you get on pricier models.

If the best possible accuracy matters, you may want to upgrade. At the very least, you'll be able to download offline maps and route files with turn-by-turn navigation, something the original Active didn't offer.

You can preorder the Amazfit Active 2 today, with shipping beginning on January 13 in the United States or in February worldwide. It's a good time for budget fitness watch fans in the States, with Samsung releasing the Galaxy Fit 3 here after a year-long wait.