What you need to know

Android Headlines has released renders of the Moto Watch (2025), a circular watch with a crown expected to launch later this year.

Most recent Moto Watches have had square-shaped displays and run on Moto Watch OS.

The report suggests this new Moto 360 (2025) will also use RTOS, but could use Wear OS as well.

The Moto Watch 360, a decade-old smartwatch beloved by early Android smartwatch fans, will allegedly get relaunched later this year. But whether it resonates with fans or not will depend on what operating system it's running.

Android Headlines has leaked official renders of the Moto Watch (2025), suggesting it'll have a steel case with metal band, a fairly large display with classic-style second markings along the bezel, a rotating crown, and a second back button.

The site also shared limited info about the smartwatch itself: It'll ship in five colors, runs the same RTOS as other Moto Watches, and (as the name implies) arrives later this year, possibly around IFA 2025 in early September.

(Image credit: Android Headlines / Motorola)

The site speculates that the Moto Watch (2025) could use Moto Watch OS and Wear OS, similar to how the OnePlus Watch 3 uses a custom RTOS for background tasks and Wear OS for demanding apps. But it has no inside information to suggest this.

The renders themselves do seem to show a fairly thick watch, like most Wear OS watches, which could indicate the presence of a Snapdragon processor and plenty of memory to power the demanding OS.

The first Moto 360 used Android Wear, as did the second-gen model in 2015. After that, Motorola licensed out the name to eBuyNow, which made the Moto 360 (2020) with Wear OS 2. Since then, CE Brands, which owned eBuyNow, has sold several squircle Moto Watches with long battery life and basic smarts.

The Moto Watch Fit (2025) (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

It's unclear whether Motorola is finally returning to Wear OS, something we've wanted for some time, or if this watch will simply use classic aesthetics to make its RTOS-only watch stand out from recent models like the Moto Watch Fit (seen above).

With the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic ditching the traditional look for a squircle case, something like the Moto 360 (2025) could really appeal to people who like "classic" smartwatch aesthetics, paired with new smarts like the Gemini assistant. But again, that will only apply if it has proper Wear OS support.

This hypothetical Wear OS-powered Moto Watch (2025) would have stiff competition against the Watch 8 and Pixel Watch 4, but might stand out if it can emulate the OnePlus Watch 3 and deliver longer battery life than a typical smartwatch.