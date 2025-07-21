What you need to know

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 is all about fixes, with new features playing second fiddle.

There's a new keyboard magnifier that zooms in on letters, emojis, and more.

The latest release comes with build number BP31.250610.004 and it comes with the July 2025 security patch baked in.

Google has rolled out Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3 to Pixel beta testers, and it’s mostly about fixing major bugs this time, with new features taking a backseat.

This build, just like the last few, works with Pixel 6 and up. If you're on the QPR Beta track, you can grab the update by jumping into Settings > System > Software updates > System update. Everything you need to do next is right there.

What's new with Android 16 QPR1 Beta 3?

One standout in this update is the new keyboard magnifier, which is tucked under Settings > Accessibility > Magnification. It gives you a full-screen zoom on the keyboard for things like emojis, letters, and numbers, making things easier to see and type, especially for those with low vision.

This update also adds handy new taskbar shortcuts. Now, when you long-press an app in the drawer, you’ll see a “pin to taskbar” option. Do the same on the taskbar itself, and you’ll get “unpin.” These shortcuts only show up in Desktop Mode.

Google announced the new beta release on Reddit, and the build ID is BP31.250610.004, which includes the following fixes:

An issue around RTOS task list corruption that was causing restarts. (Issue #420999948, Issue #426316038)

Launcher not completely displaying (Issue #428088033, Issue #428405658, Issue #429817851)

Notification display issues (Issue #421792538, Issue #422749237, Issue #420418750, Issue #428896474)

The media player in the notification pulldown fails to fully display and function. (Issue #419184923, Issue #421879049, Issue #421810067, Issue #423172198, Issue #422560004, Issue #424116279)

Full phone restart due to class loader issues (Issue #427676713)

Kernel issue causing restarts (Issue #408888279, Issue #409949346, Issue #409960197, Issue #410624610, Issue #407373090, Issue #430095518)

Camera non-functional at startup with black screen (Issue #421870862, Issue #420725698)

Status bar icons missing corner padding (Issue #419573315, Issue #419134909)

Notification shade message folding breaks (Issue #421366916)

