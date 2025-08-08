What you need to know

Pixel 6a owners can now replace defective batteries themselves using iFixit kits.

Google's earlier update reduced battery capacity but didn't fully solve overheating issues.

iFixit has restocked genuine Pixel 6a batteries and offers guides and videos for DIY repair.

The Pixel 6a owners, up until recently, have had a smooth ride, but the recent battery issues have affected all the owners. Thankfully, if you have a defective unit, you can now replace one on your own without relying on Google.

The problems began earlier this year when reports surfaced of Pixel 6a devices overheating and, in some cases, swelling due to faulty batteries. In response, Google rolled out a mandatory Android 16 update designed to manage the issue.

This update reduced the charging speeds and even slightly cut the battery capacity of affected units in order to minimize the risk of overheating or, worse, the device catching fire.

However, the fix didn't completely solve the problem. One user on Reddit, earlier this month, reported their Pixel 6a caught fire overnight while charging. The phone was reportedly on a nightstand just 40cm away from where they were sleeping, and the fire even damaged nearby sheets and flooring. Despite having installed Google's mandatory fix, the battery still failed.

The Pixel 6a part you need the most back on iFixit's shelves

Google has offered help in the form of free replacements for affected devices and, in some cases, $150 cash compensation. But for those living in regions without Google's repair support — or for anyone wanting to get the repair done right away — there's now a DIY option.

As spotted by a Reddit user (via Android Police), iFixit has restocked the battery replacement kits for the Pixel 6a. For those unaware, iFixit offers genuine Pixel repair parts and sells them standalone for DIY repairs. The Pixel 6a battery had been out of stock, likely due to low demand and the battery issues, but iFixit now seems to have resolved this.

These kits include everything you need to replace the battery yourself, along with step-by-step written instructions and a detailed YouTube tutorial to guide you through the process.

I'd still recommend going to an official Google repair store to get your Pixel 6a fixed, but if that's not possible and you want to dive in yourself, you now can.