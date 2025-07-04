What you need to know

Google is slapping a battery cap on some Pixel 6a units once they hit 400 full charge cycles as part of a safety push to stop overheating.

The update only throttles devices labeled as “Impacted,” though Google’s keeping quiet on exactly what makes the cut.

The update arrives July 8 for everyone, but unless you’ve got an “Impacted Device,” your battery and charging speed will stay untouched.

Google is taking no chances with the Pixel 6a. The company has confirmed a mandatory update landing soon that’ll rein in your battery once it hits around 400 charge cycles in order to keep the phone from running too hot and steer clear of any meltdown-level surprises.

In a community post, Google gave Pixel 6a owners a heads-up about a mandatory Android 16 update rolling out starting July 8 intended to deliver "important battery management features" (via Droid Life).

The upcoming update takes place only if your phone is flagged as an “Impacted Device.” If you’re on that list, your battery capacity and charging speed will take a slight hit to prevent potential overheating.

Only some phones are affected

Google hasn’t exactly spelled out what makes a Pixel 6a an “Impacted Device,” but the guess is it comes down to differences in battery or charging hardware. Some units might have slight variations in components that make them more prone to overheating, so the upcoming battery limits are likely aimed at keeping those specific phones in check.

If your Pixel 6a falls under Google’s Impacted Device label, expect a mandatory battery tweak coming with the Android 16 update. Affected phones will see a noticeable drop in battery life.

If your Pixel 6a isn’t on the list, you’ve got nothing to worry about. The Android 16 update’s still coming your way on July 8, but your battery and charging speeds will stay just the way they are.

This battery update is Google’s response to earlier reports of Pixel 6a units running dangerously hot, including a few cases where phones reportedly caught fire. By dialing down battery voltage, the update aims to stop those issues before they happen again.

Déjà vu for Pixel 4a owners

Not long ago, Google slashed the Pixel 4a’s battery capacity with a surprise update, and now it’s the Pixel 6a’s turn. The company announced in mid-June that a similar tweak was on the way, so this shouldn't come as a surprise.

Just to be clear, the battery limit won’t kick in right away. Your Pixel 6a has to hit 400 full charge cycles before anything changes. And if you're getting close, you’ll get a heads-up at 375 cycles so you’re not caught off guard.

On the other hand, if you’re not thrilled about the upcoming battery limits, Google is giving a few compensation options, including free battery swaps or even a cash payout.