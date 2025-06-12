What you need to know

Google will soon release a required update for the Pixel 6a to address battery overheating concerns, affecting some users' devices.

It will be reducing battery capacity as well as charging performance, provided the device has reached 400 charge cycles.

The affected Pixel 6a users to be contacted in July by Google with more information.

Google Pixel 6a is about to receive a new, unusual software update, which, surprisingly, will be a mandatory one, according to 9to5Google.

The search giant has shared a statement to 9to5Google indicating that Pixel 6a owners are likely to get an update soon, which apparently will “reduce the risk of potential battery overheating.” Further, it will be mandatory, leaving users no option but to update.

The update is said to be reducing battery capacity as well as charging performance, provided it reaches 400 charge cycles. Here’s the statement by Google shared with the publication further explaining the situation:

“A subset of Pixel 6a phones will require a mandatory software update to reduce the risk of potential battery overheating. The update will enable battery management features that will reduce capacity and charging performance after the battery reaches 400 charge cycles. We’ll contact impacted customers next month with all the information they need to address the issue.”

Earlier, the company released the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2, and the code is said to have disclosed the update first. However, not all running Pixel 6a models may be affected, and Google assures that device owners will be directly contacted in July to provide more information about addressing the issue.

Pixel and its battery woes

Rolling out battery-related updates isn’t new to the search giant. Early this year, Google rolled out an Android 13-based update for the six-year-old Pixel 4a, ensuring to stabilize the phone’s battery. It was also believed to reduce the battery capacity and affect charging performance for Pixel 4a users who were eligible for free battery replacements.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) Product Safety Recall program, back in March, however, indicated that the said battery management feature via the update was actually to “mitigate the risk of overheating.” The case appears similar as it was applicable to only some Pixel 4a devices.