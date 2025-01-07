The Pixel 4a gets a surprise update for 2025

What you need to know

This week, Google is gearing up to release new software update for old Pixel 4a models.

The Android 13-based update will bring new battery management features to the Pixel 4a handset.

However, not all Pixel 4a models can handle the update. So, Google is offering some appeasement options for such handsets.

The soon-to-be five-year-old Google Pixel 4a phone will receive yet another update from the company as part of the Battery Performance Program.

It is believed to be an automatic update for Android 13-based Pixel 4a phones, which will begin rolling out to the handsets starting January 8, per the recent Pixel Phone community post (via 9to5Google).

The new update aims to “improve the stability” of the Pixel 4a handsets’ battery performance as it includes new battery management features. However, for some handsets, this update is believed to reduce the “available battery capacity” and impact “charging performance.”

(Image credit: Android Central)

Impacted Devices, as the company calls them, will be eligible for appeasement. Google is providing support page to check their devices for appeasement eligibility. If your Pixel 4a falls under the category, you can opt for a free battery replacement by heading to the company’s registration page.

“Battery replacement is available at walk-in repair centers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore, and India. Mail-in repair is also available for customers in the United States.” Users must remember that even in these regions, batteries can only be replaced until their supplies last.

Suppose free replacement isn’t a convenient option for users. In that case, they can either opt for a Google hardware discount code for another Pixel phone purchase or proceed with a $50 payment.

Respective Pixel 4a users are allowed to choose any of these appeasement options starting from the day of roll-out (January 8) to January 6, 2025.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, Pixel 4a users can manually download the update onto their devices, or the software update will download automatically when the software is released — provided the device is sufficiently charged and connected to the internet.

It is encouraging to see Google still taking care of the 2020-released Pixel 4a with the new battery performance program. The appeasement benefits also appear to be a plus for users. The software update that is released this week will not impact other Pixel phone models, like the Pixel 4a 5G, for example.