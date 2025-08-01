What you need to know

Google provided an update to its planned URL Shortener shutdown, which was first announced in July 2024.

The company says it will continue to support "active" URLs made through its shortener; however, those with no activity will be gone on August 25, 2025, as previously announced.

Google recommends that users check their shortened URLs to see if the message appears and, if it does, they should find a new shortener.

Google planned to sunset all links created with its URL shortener, but leniency is arriving for those used often.

Earlier this afternoon (Aug 1), Google posted an important update regarding its previously scheduled plan to sunset its "https://goo.gl/*" links (via 9to5Google). The company states that its updated plan reflects its new "approach" to "preserve actively used links" created via its URL Shortener. If you or your company uses a shortened link through Google's creator, the company advises checking it as soon as possible.

If you're link is consistently used, the post states you should be sent to that link's destination without a warning message.

Google states users were vocal, reporting that their shortened links have been used in documents, videos, and other forms of media to connect their users. Hopefully, this brings the people who use them some peace of mind.

However, if you receive a "This link will no longer work in the near future" message, Google recommends finding a new URL shortener. The company explains that URLs most likely to display this message are those that "showed no activity in late 2024."

Links with this message will cease to function on Google's previously set August 25, 2025 date.

The full Shutdown is nearly here

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

Over a year ago, Google announced that it would soon begin cutting off links created through its URL Shortener. This announcement came some time after Google had already removed the ability for new link creation. Last August, the company started displaying the "This link will no longer work in the near future" message for links that weren't actively in use. This, of course, informed users that its URL Shortener was shutting down officially on August 25, 2025.

Google was also aware that its warning message would likely disrupt the user experience, stating it could "prevent the redirect flow from completing correctly."

The company also stated last year that it would begin increasing the appearance rate of this warning message from late 2024 to 2025.