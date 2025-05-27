What you need to know

Pocket is ceasing operations on July 8, and will enter export-only mode until October 8, after which all data gets permanently deleted.

No new premium subscriptions are being accepted, and existing subscribers will get automatic cancellations and refunds before the shutdown date.

Pocket, acquired by Mozilla in 2017, believes user consumers utilizing the web has evolved and hence the company is shifting its gears towards the same.

The handy read-it-later service Pocket has announced that it is ceasing its operations starting July 8, 2025. The convenient tool/app that lets users save articles on the web and mobile will no longer be able to do so following the shutdown date.

Pocket has started alerting its users by new pop-ups about ending the support. In an accompanying post, it also stated —“We’ve made the difficult decision to shut down Pocket on July 8, 2025. Thank you for being part of our journey over the years—we're proud of the impact Pocket has had for our users and communities.”

(Image credit: Pocket)

After July 8, users will no longer be able to save articles through the mobile app or web extensions, and Pocket will be moving into export-only mode. It means users who saved stuff on the platform will be able to export them until October 8, post which, the company would pull the plug — as all the data would permanently be deleted.

Also, Pocket isn’t allowing any new premium subscriptions, and existing monthly and annual subscriptions will automatically get cancelled, and the eligible users are expected to receive their full refunds before July 8.

(Image credit: Android Central)

According to the company, while it has helped millions save articles, it believes that consumers using the web have evolved, hence the company’s future steps are expected to be going in that direction.

For the unaware, Pocket initially started as a read-it-later utility, has later evolved after Mozilla acquired the company back in 2017. After which, Pocket started showcasing “high-quality content recommendations, ” and even got a Webby Award for “Best of Pocket: 2020” and “Anthem Award in 2023 for supporting local journalism.”

While Pocket is ceasing its operations in a couple of months, going further, the company is promising notable upgrades coming from Mozilla, comprising a new tab experience, an email newsletter, and more.