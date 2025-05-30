What you need to know

Google Meet will fully replace legacy Duo calling features by this September.

Users are recommended to update the Meet app and save their Duo call history and messages before September.

While some legacy features will be removed, Google Meet offers upgraded and new calling functionalities.

Google Duo was one of the popular video calling apps for Android users, which was evidently rebranded to Google Meet a couple of years ago. The app, however, has some legacy features that are now going away soon.

If you open a Google Meet app (previously installed as Duo) on your Android phone, you should be seeing a new alert indicating that “Meet calling will replace Legacy (Duo) calling in September 2025.” First spotted by 9to5Google, the alert can widely be seen by all Google Meet users.

(Image credit: Android Central)

What it means is that even though the previous Duo app was rebranded as Google Meet, the latter still featured some legacy features of the video calling app. These comprise Family mode, Moments, Mirror mode, low light mode, and Knock Knock and are considered in-call features. These sets of features are believed to be going away in September.

Google further suggests its users to save their current call history and messages and export them to Meet and has offered a step-by-step process on the corresponding support page.

While some of the legacy features are being removed, some of them are upgraded in Google Meet in addition to a few more. The expanded features in Google Meet include live captions, in-call chat, stackable effects, cloud encryption, screen sharing, amongst others.

(Image credit: Google)

Google wants the transition to be seamless and further goes on to explain — “To use the new calling experience, update your Meet app to the latest version. When all parties in the call are using the latest version of Meet with the update, they’ll see an in-app prompt explaining that they are now using the new calling experience. Otherwise, the call will default to the legacy calling experience. Once all users are using the updated Meet app, legacy calling will no longer be accessible.”

Users are recommended to stay on the latest version of the app and export the call history and video messages from the previous Legacy Duo app. As it is time to shift from legacy calls to new Meet calls. And it is finally encouraging to see the search giant utilizing a single Google Meet for video calls and sole Google Messages with RCS unlike previous multiple apps which did the same thing.