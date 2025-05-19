Google's Find Hub app redesign is rolling out for Android users

What you need to know

Google's new Find Hub app is rolling out as an update to the former Find My Device app.

It marks the first time the People tab is out of beta testing, and also introduces a tweak to the settings page.

Find Hub will gain two exciting features by the end of 2025: precision finding with UWB and satellite connectivity.

Google is rolling out the redesigned Find Hub app for Android users today, following its announcement at The Android Show: I/O Edition last week. The change is becoming available following a Google Play Store update for the app, which was previously named Find My Device. Find Hub better reflects the app's capabilities, as it can track devices, items, and people.

The Google Play Store listing now reflects the name change, so you'll need to search for Find Hub to update your app. The latest version number for Find Hub is 3.1.337-2, and after applying the update, you'll see the switch. Google used to shorten Find My Device to Find Device on the home screen, but now Find Hub is used everywhere.

Alongside the tweak, the People tab in the Find Hub app is out of beta following a testing period. You'll now see separate settings pages for Find Hub and Google Location Sharing when tapping your profile picture in the app after updating.

(Image credit: Future)

The official website still uses the Find My Device branding rather than the newer Find Hub moniker.

These minor changes are just the start of Find Hub updates set to arrive on Android devices. Later this month, the app will gain precise finding for ultra-wideband (UWB) item trackers, which will first become available on the Moto Tag. After that, Find Hub is going to support satellite connectivity starting later this year.

It's possible that we learn more about Find Hub changes at Google I/O 2025, a developer conference happening this week.