IDC's insights on Google's new Pixel 10 series and its 'AI-first' strategy

What you need to know

IDC analysts believe the latest Google event confirms the company's shift to an "AI-first" strategy.

A major advantage for Google is its ability to deeply integrate its new Gemini AI across all its devices, from phones to the new Pixel Watch 4.

Despite ongoing challenges in gaining market share, Google's consistent focus on hardware is being well-received by customers and retailers.

Made by Google 2025 just wrapped up this week, and while we're basking in the glow of these new devices, IDC's analysts have been keenly watching Google's every move. From the tech giant's Pixel strategy to AI integration and market positioning, IDC says that this latest launch offers an insight into how Google is gaining a footing in a "premium-dominated smartphone landscape."

To start, the Pixel 10 series launched as a four-device lineup this year, similar to its predecessors, comprising the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. At a glance, Google seems to have stuck to its usual rounded-cornered design with its phones, with an aluminum polished frame for its body, showcasing the large camera bar on its rear panel.

In an email to Android Central, Jitesh Ubrani, research manager at IDC, said that Made by Google this year was less about the hardware but "more a window into the future, showcasing the latest AI features from Gemini that are available first on Pixel devices."

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

This year's show was indeed different; it didn't have the usual format of Google's bigwigs talking about the device or its specs, but they leaned a lot into how you can "ask more from your phone."

Android Central's Senior Editor Jerry Hildenbrand also noted that "Google made a switch to being AI-first now, especially on the hardware front." This pivot implies that Google might be designing its phones specifically to be vehicles for AI—a change from merely integrating AI features into existing hardware.

Google is pushing the boundaries of its devices by bringing deeper AI integration. Despite keeping its camera specs the same as last year on the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL, it seems to be making up for it with tailored AI tools.

"New AI features, such as “Camera Coach”, “Conversational Editing” and “Magic Cue”, ensure that you have access to one of the most innovative smartphones available on the market,” said Anthony Scarsella, Research Director at IDC.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

It isn't just the phones that got an AI boost this year; the Pixel Watch 4 also arrived, a wearable that serves "AI on your wrist." While it may look exactly like last year's model, Google did make some hardware tweaks to make the smartwatch look premium. It made the interesting choice to include a domed display underneath the glass. It's a very slight curve, but it's noticeable enough.

"It's clearly meant to accentuate the new Wear OS 6 Material 3 Expressive UI while pushing content as close to the glass as possible," said Android Central's managing editor Derrek Lee in his Pixel Watch 4 hands-on.

Hardware changes aside, IDC's Research Director Ramon Llamas feels that "the real step-up is the personal health coach powered by Gemini designing user-specific fitness plans and providing real-time feedback."

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/ Android Central)

Lastly, while Google is making consistent progress with its hardware, IDC feels that the recent devices from the tech company are competitive in terms of both design and price, keeping pace with the rest of the industry.

"Leveraging Google's AI advancements through Gemini across all products/ecosystems is a big advantage. Despite challenges in expanding device market share, Google's consistency and dedication to hardware are resonating with channels and customers,” said Ryan Reith, Group Vice President, Devices, IDC.