When ChatGPT broke onto the scene a few years ago, Google's approach to AI was to put the technology in as many places as possible, hoping it would resonate with users. Initially, it didn't work — ChatGPT had better models, more use cases, and superior brand power.

Over the past year, there's been a strong sense that the tide is turning. Gemini is the only AI chatbot to consistently gain web traffic share over the past 12 months, chipping away at ChatGPT's major lead (via SimilarWeb on X). On top of that, Gemini 3 is here, and it's been so well-received by users that Google is taking creative steps to meet the outstanding demand.

I'm bullish on Google's ability to outrun competitors like OpenAI, and frankly, it has little to do with Gemini 3's benchmarks or how well Nano Banana can generate images. Those factors are only a small part of what makes an AI suite successful. Instead, I'm getting the sense that Google finally gets it.