I've tested Gemini 3, and it proves Google has what it takes to win the AI race

Gemini 3 isn't just a good AI model — it's evidence Google finally understands what makes people actually want to use AI.

Using the new Gemini 3 and Nano Banana Pro models in the Gemini app.
(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

When ChatGPT broke onto the scene a few years ago, Google's approach to AI was to put the technology in as many places as possible, hoping it would resonate with users. Initially, it didn't work — ChatGPT had better models, more use cases, and superior brand power.

Over the past year, there's been a strong sense that the tide is turning. Gemini is the only AI chatbot to consistently gain web traffic share over the past 12 months, chipping away at ChatGPT's major lead (via SimilarWeb on X). On top of that, Gemini 3 is here, and it's been so well-received by users that Google is taking creative steps to meet the outstanding demand.

