The 15 coolest things I saw at CES 2026

CES is where the world's most innovative products are showcased. It's also where we get to see unique, one-off demos and products that are interesting but not really practical, but cool nonetheless. I scoured the show floor this week, and these are the coolest products I saw.

These phones change color, and they're actually getting released

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Infinix makes phones with interesting designs, and the Chinese brand showcased some of its innovations in this area. These include an E Ink panel at the rear that changes patterns — you can even create your own — alongside color-changing models and phones with lenticular designs. The brand says it'll even put some of these models to production, so get ready to see a Hot 60 device later in the year with one of these designs.

You'll want to use a physical keyboard again with this accessory

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Clicks stole the show with the Power Keys, a slide-out keyboard accessory that includes a portable battery. You attach it to your phone magnetically, and you can then pair the keyboard over Bluetooth, giving you a physical keyboard. As it's just over Bluetooth and has a built-in battery, you can also use the accessory with your tablet and other devices.

This camera watches while you eat — and analyzes your every bite

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Still logging food manually? That'll be a thing of the past if Amazfit's Food Camera goes into production. This thing sits on the dining table and records you eating, and it guesstimates portion sizes, a