The 15 coolest things I saw at CES 2026
There wasn't any shortage of cool (and downright weird) products at CES 2026.
CES is where the world's most innovative products are showcased. It's also where we get to see unique, one-off demos and products that are interesting but not really practical, but cool nonetheless. I scoured the show floor this week, and these are the coolest products I saw.
These phones change color, and they're actually getting released
Infinix makes phones with interesting designs, and the Chinese brand showcased some of its innovations in this area. These include an E Ink panel at the rear that changes patterns — you can even create your own — alongside color-changing models and phones with lenticular designs. The brand says it'll even put some of these models to production, so get ready to see a Hot 60 device later in the year with one of these designs.
You'll want to use a physical keyboard again with this accessory
Clicks stole the show with the Power Keys, a slide-out keyboard accessory that includes a portable battery. You attach it to your phone magnetically, and you can then pair the keyboard over Bluetooth, giving you a physical keyboard. As it's just over Bluetooth and has a built-in battery, you can also use the accessory with your tablet and other devices.
This camera watches while you eat — and analyzes your every bite
Still logging food manually? That'll be a thing of the past if Amazfit's Food Camera goes into production. This thing sits on the dining table and records you eating, and it guesstimates portion sizes, a