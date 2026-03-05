Forget charging for a week: Nothing's new headphones last that long

What you need to know

Nothing launches the Headphone (a), offering up to 135 hours of playback with ANC off — roughly five days of continuous listening on a single charge.

Fast charging adds convenience, with a five-minute charge delivering about five hours of playback.

Pricing starts at $199 (£149 / €159), with pre-orders beginning March 5 and general sales starting March 13.

Worrying about battery life is still common with wireless headphones. Even top models from brands like Sony or Bose usually need a charge every few days. Now, Nothing is stepping in with a bold claim: a new set of over-ear headphones that can last almost an entire week.

The company has just announced the Headphone (a), which combines Nothing’s unique design with long battery life and some smart controls for daily use.

If you’ve seen a Nothing product before, you know the style: industrial design with a fun touch. The Headphone (a) keeps that approach but adds a brighter personality.

There are four color options: pink, yellow, white, and black. They weigh 310g and have breathable memory foam cushions for comfortable, long listening.

They have an IP52 rating, so they’re protected against dust and light splashes. This means sweaty workouts or a bit of rain shouldn’t cause any issues.

Five days of battery life (yes, really)

The main feature is battery life. Nothing says the Headphone (a) can last up to 135 hours with ANC off, which is about five days of nonstop listening on one charge.

That’s a huge jump compared to other headphones in this price range. For example, the Sony WH-CH720N lasts about 35 hours with ANC, the Soundcore Space One about 55 hours without ANC, and the JBL Live 770NC around 65 hours.

Even top models like the Sony WH-1000XM5 offer about 30 hours with ANC. If Nothing’s claims are accurate, these could be some of the longest-lasting wireless headphones available.

Charging is fast as well. Nothing says a five-minute charge gives you about five hours of playback, so you can quickly power up before leaving.

Physical controls instead of touch frustrations

One of the more interesting choices here is how you interact with the headphones. Instead of just using touch gestures, Nothing added three physical controls to the earcups: a roller, paddle, and button. These let you adjust volume, skip tracks, and switch ANC modes.

The Button also unlocks some unique features. Channel Hop lets you switch between apps or functions without using your phone. Camera Shutter mode turns the headphones into a remote for taking photos or videos on your paired smartphone.

Inside, Headphone (a) uses 40mm titanium-coated drivers and supports Hi-Resolution Audio Wireless with LDAC. This should give you better streaming quality with compatible devices.

Noise control is handled by adaptive active noise cancellation with three levels — low, mid, and high — along with a transparency mode when you want to hear what’s happening around you. Dual feedforward and feedback microphones help the system adjust in real time based on your surroundings.

Calls are improved as well. A three-microphone AI system, trained on over 28 million noise scenarios, works to keep your voice clear in noisy places.

For audio customization, the Nothing X app offers an 8-band EQ, bass boost, and lets you share sound profiles with the Nothing community.

Nothing is aiming for the upper mid-range headphone market with this release. The Headphone (a) will cost £149, $199, or €159. Pre-orders start on March 5. General sales for the Black, White, and Pink versions begin March 13. The limited edition yellow model will be available on April 6.

Android Central's Take

This huge 135-hour battery is exactly the change the mid-range audio market needed. For too long, we’ve accepted 40 to 50-hour batteries and had to plan charging before every trip or commute. Now that the standard is almost tripled while keeping the price at $199, Nothing offers more than just a new look. The company gives you the freedom to leave your charging cable at home for weeks.