Nothing Phone 4a Pro has a standout design to challenge the Pixel 10a

If design is an important feature on a smartphone to you, chances are that London-based Nothing has come to your attention. Set up by former OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei, the company has focused heavily on design to stand out from the crowd, and its latest, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro, continues in this vein.

Announced today in London, the Phone 4a Pro is the most mature Nothing smartphone released to date, both in hardware and design. It features some of the best specifications yet on a Nothing phone, but it also shows the company’s willingness to evolve its design while listening to customers.

Nothing 4a Pro First Look: All Colors, Brand New Design! - YouTube Watch On

The result is a phone that has a standout design, albeit with one key caveat. I went hands-on with the Nothing Phone 4a Pro just now in London, and here’s what I found.

The Phone 4a Pro has a standout design

(Image credit: Nirave Gondhia)

Make no mistake: the Phone 4a Pro has the best Nothing Phone design yet. Unlike the Phone 4a — more on that below — which (re)introduces the Glyph bar, the Phone 4a Pro brings back the same Glyph Matrix display from last year's Phone 3, but fixes all the key complaints with that implementation.

The two key challenges with the Phone 3, which was the first to replace the Glyphs with a dot-matrix display, were that you had to press a button to activate or use the display, and that the display was so small it was easy to miss. The Phone 4a Pro fixes both problems with a larger Glyph Matrix display that’s easy to see, making it inherently more useful.