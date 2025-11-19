Which Nothing Phone 3 model should you buy?

Nothing started out as a hopeful consumer technology startup only half a decade ago, and now it's a growing company valued at over a billion dollars. Nothing's flagship lineup is the Nothing Phone 3 series, and it now includes four different models spanning all price points. The top-of-the-line Phone 3 retails for $799, while the cheapest Phone 3a Lite goes for roughly $329.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite, Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro, and Phone 3 all have a lot in common — especially among the three cheapest models. U.S. availability for the lineup is sparse. The Phone 3a Lite isn't available in the region at all, while the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro are only available through a beta program with limited cellular carrier support. Only the flagship Nothing Phone 3 is built for true North American use.

Still, the Nothing Phone 3 lineup is highly sought after in Europe, India, and the rest of the world. Even for North American buyers, there's nothing quite like Nothing design. If you're intrigued by the company's 2025 lineup, this guide will help you figure out which Nothing Phone 3 variant you should buy.