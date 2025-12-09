What you need to know

Nothing revealed its Phone 3a Community Edition phone, showcasing its retro, throwback design that its winners have created together.

The device features a "Made Together" campaign, which highlights its new accessory, Dice, as well as a lock screen/wallpaper that seamlessly merges its light blue, retro rear panel with Nothing's tech.

The Phone 3a Community Edition can be expected to fully release on December 12, though there only 1,000 units being made, which consumers can register for at nothing.tech.

This is the week that, if you've been eagerly awaiting what the Nothing community has cooked up for a phone, you're going to be excited, as there's only 1,000 to get.

This morning (Dec 9), Nothing officially announced the Phone 3a Community Edition that it has relentlessly toiled away at with four campaign creators over nine months. Kicking off the phone's reveal is the "Made Together" campaign, which Nothing states, "celebrates the design process and collaboration within the Nothing community." The design language of this campaign represents "making tech fun to inspire human creativity." It credits campaign winner, Sushruta Sarkar, for taking charge here.

According to Nothing, the winning design for the Phone 3a goes to one of its campaign creators, Emre Kayganacl. This was "stage one" in the development process, as Kayganacl spearheaded the Phone 3a's new aesthetic with a "late 90s and early 2000s technology" theme. The Phone 3a's Community Edition takes on this light blue color, which Nothing says reminds it of old game toys (think Game Boy).

Joining the Phone 3a is an accessory: dice. Nothing states that while dice typically represent chance in gaming and more, it paired this Phone 3a'a accessory with dice that feature its Ndot 55 font. Ambrogio Tacconi and Louis Aymond took charge of this particular development aspect.

The final aspect of the Phone 3a, bringing it all home, is its lock screen and wallpaper design. Nothing states the device's new design, led by Jad Zock, "reduces visual clutter and guides the eye intuitively to the key components." The company also states that consumers interested in the phone will find that the design still ensures users get all the information they need quickly without forgetting.

Nothing credits Jad Zock's design as one that seamlessly merges the rear design with its digital aesthetic. Users will find four versions of this wallpaper available (two blue, two purple) as well as a few easter eggs.

The Community Edition is here

As stated previously, Nothing is only creating 1,000 Phone 3a Community Editions for consumers in a 12/256GB variant. The general public can register for a chance to grab one from December 9 to December 11. A limited sales window will open on December 12 at nothing.tech (users can register from there, too), so keep your phone or PC close.

Nothing also states that "select retailers" will have sales beginning on December 12 for the Community Edition for £379/€379 /₹28,999 /¥59,800. However, if you're within the London area, Nothing's Store Soho will have the device in stock on December 13 (this Saturday), beginning at 11:00 GMT.