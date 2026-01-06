TCL's NXTPAPER 70 Pro is an eye-friendly Android 16 phone with a paper-like matte display

What you need to know

TCL's NXTPAPER 70 Pro brings the latest NXTPAPER tech to a smaller form factor and a lower price point.

It sports a NXTPAPER key, which is a physical slider that can switch between full color mode and Color Paper Mode, Ink Paper Mode, or Max Ink Mode.

The eye-friendly display may earn a U.S. debut, though TCL is only teasing a launch in the broader North American region for now.

TCL's lineup of NXTPAPER smartphones with matte, anti-glare display and paper-like viewing modes is expanding with the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro, announced Jan. 5 at CES 2026.

The phone is the first to debut as part of the NXTPAPER 70 series, and quickly follows up the launch of the NXTPAPER 60 Ultra last September. While both phones employ NXTPAPER 4.0 technology for eye-friendly viewing, the NXTPAPER 60 Ultra sports a massive 7.2-inch screen, and the NXTPAPER 70 Pro is more manageable at 6.9 inches.

The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro emulates the look and feel of an e-ink display while retaining the benefits of a traditional LCD. It uses a matte display with a DC-dimmed LED backlight and blue light filtering for an eye-friendly viewing experience. The phone sports the NXTPAPER Key, a physical switch that can change viewing modes. There is a standard color mode, plus three NXTPAPER modes: Color Paper Mode, Ink Paper Mode, and Max Ink Mode.

Color Paper Mode preserves a touch of muted color with a paper-like appearance, while Ink Paper Mode provides black-and-white visuals. Max Ink Mode is a more robust monochrome viewing option that extends battery life while limiting apps and notifications. It effectively turns your phone into an e-reader, enhancing your focus while reading books and more.

(Image credit: TCL)

The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, which is a slight step down from the MediaTek's Dimensity 7400 inside the NXTPAPER 60 Ultra. It's paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. There are a handful of AI features offered by TCL, plus full Google Gemini support. On the inside is a 5,200mAh battery that should cover all-day use, and longevity will be even better while using a NXTPAPER mode.

The back of the phone somewhat resembles the look of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, with two lenses sitting atop an oval-shaped platform. This is a facade, though, because the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro only has one 50MP rear camera sensor. On the front is a 32MP selfie camera.

(Image credit: TCL)

The base, 256GB variant of the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro will retail for €339 (~$400) in Europe starting next month. The phone will also be available across "Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America" in February.

Notably, the NXTPAPER 60 Ultra didn't get a U.S. launch, and these availability hints could point to the NXTPAPER 70 Pro debuting stateside. However, TCL hasn't specified whether this model will come to the U.S., so we'll have to wait and see.