TCL announced its new NXTPAPER 60 Ultra, which features its new NXTPAPER 4.0 technology, like the 11 Plus tablet.

The device features a 50MP main camera, AI geared to help users write and read daily, and the Dimensity 7400 SoC for AI enhancements.

The NXTPAPER 60 Ultra starts at €499 (~$581), as it prepares to hit markets in September in Europe, LATAM, and APAC.

TCL also debuted its new NXTPAPER 5G Junior and the MOVETIME MT48 smartwatch for kids.

TCL is at IFA 2025, and it didn't show up empty-handed, as the company revealed an all-new phone with its latest eye-care-focused technology.

Headlining TCL's IFA appearance this year is its newest NXTPAPER 60 Ultra, a device the company states stands atop its commitment to assisting user eye health with digital screens. In a press release, the company states consumers will find a 7.2-inch FHD Plus display; however, the 60 Ultra rocks TCL's new NXTPAPER 4.0 technology. It seems like the new 60 Ultra will join the likes of TCL's NXTPAPER 11 Plus tablet with this enhanced, seven-core display tech.

This 4.0 screen tech offers a natural light display with zero flickering, blue light purification, no reflection, anti-glare, and more. TCL claims its NXTPAPER 4.0 is natural and should give the feeling as though you're staring at the real world, sans any digital displays.

This display can also "switch to warmer tones" once night falls to create a more comfortable experience that evolves as the day does. Moreover, it may also help users get to sleep better as the lack of blue light won't mess with their circadian rhythm.

NXTPAPER cameras & AI



Other hardware specs include a circular triple camera array on the back of the 60 Ultra. TCL states this will provide consumers with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto with a 3x zoom, and an 8UW camera, per its official document. On the front, consumers will find a 32MP lens.

Powering the device is MediaTek's Dimensity 7400 SoC, an ultra-efficient chip capable of handling games and AI.

Artificial intelligence is another aspect that TCL has focused on for its 60 Ultra. More specifically, the company states its AI, such as the TCL Note app and the Max Ink Mode, helps users interested in reading and writing daily. The former is said to offer a paper-like writing experience with AI tools to help users be more productive. The Max Ink Mode offers a "distraction-free" experience for users looking to read without being bothered by notifications.

The 60 Ultra's Junior and a new Watch



Rounding things out for the 60 Ultra is 12GB of RAM (plus an additional 12GB via RAM expansion) with up to 512GB of storage. TCL has also packed a 5,200mAh battery with 33W charging capabilities. The company estimates its device can charge fully in around 90 minutes.

The TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra starts at €499 (~$581). The post states consumers can begin finding this product in September 2025 in Europe, LATAM, and APAC. Optional accessories include the T-Pen Magic stylus and the MagFlip.

That's not all, as TCL also shone a light on its NXTPAPER 5G Junior; a phone designed for teens that brings its eye-care-focused NXTPAPER tech. Younger users will also find a "Digital Detox Mode," capable of helping them cut out distractions for a digital life that's not so jarring and hectic. This phone, with 256GB of storag,e starts at €249 (~$290). TCL states the 5G Junior will hit the European market in October.

Additionally, the TCL MOVETIME MT48 smartwatch for kids was also announced. The company states this watch brings a "healthy" amount of AI for kids looking to learn and explore the world around them. Coupled with a 1.68-inch display, the MOVETIME MT48 starts at €150 (~$174) in preparation for its late October launch in Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and France.