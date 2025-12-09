Infinix made an ultra-thin entry-level phone, and it has a 5,160mAh battery: The Hot 60 Pro+ is just 6mm, gets the basics right, and it costs just $200

Brands are increasingly turning their attention to thin-and-light devices, and while the iPhone Air takes this to an extreme, most phones I used in 2025 weren't unwieldy in the least. If anything, it's an achievement that devices like the Find X9 Pro managed to be just 8.3mm even with a massive 7,500mAh battery.

Infinix is doing its part with the Hot 60 Pro+; the phone isn't new, having made its debut in August, but it stands out for being an entry-level phone with a thickness of just 6mm. Of course, that nets it the moniker of the thinnest budget phone, and it isn't like the device is hobbled with a small battery — it still gets a 5,160mAh battery.

If anything, Infinix did a great job with the design of the Hot 60 Pro+. The phone gets a polycarbonate mid-frame and a fiberglass rear, and it's even available in eco leather. The vibrant colors and etched lines give it a decent amount of character, and I like the yellow hue of my unit — it reminds me of POCO's devices.

Another way the Hot 60 Pro+ stands out is the profile; the phone has dual-curved sides, and that's just not something you see these days. With most phones switching to boxier designs, it's refreshing to use a phone with smooth curves, and I like the design a lot.

Infinix just revealed that it's teaming up with storied Italian design house Pininfarina, and I'm interested in seeing how the brand manages to evolve its phone design in 2026 as a result of this collaboration. The brand says it wants to target the high-end category, and I'm excited to see what it delivers.

That's next year; right now, the Hot 60 Pro+ is the best that Infinix has to offer, and outside of the design, there isn't much to talk about. It has a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED panel, and the MediaTek Helio G200 is decent. It's running ancient Cortex A76 cores, so you will see noticeable lag even in mundane tasks, and it is strictly designed for casual gaming — it doesn't handle any demanding games.

The 50MP camera is strictly average as well, and I don't know when was the last time I used a phone that didn't have Wi-Fi 6 — the Hot 60 Pro+ is limited to Wi-Fi ac. Look, this thing won't win any awards, but it is a sleek phone, and it is pretty durable thanks to IP65 ingress protection. The battery life is quite good, and the panel gets bright enough in outdoor use. Considering it costs $200, the Hot 60 Pro+ is a decent enough device, with a design that rivals phones priced thrice as high.