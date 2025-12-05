What you need to know

The Nubia Fold packs a massive 6,560mAh battery, completely overshadowing the Galaxy Z Fold 7's 4,400mAh unit.

It undercuts Samsung hard, launching in Japan for about $1,150 while packing a Snapdragon 8 Elite — nearly $800 cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

You get an 8-inch 120Hz OLED main display and a 6.5-inch cover screen, all inside a chassis that stays surprisingly slim despite the oversized battery.

For years, the main complaint about foldable phones hasn’t been the crease. It’s been the trade-off: you usually have to pick between a slim design and a battery that lasts through dinner. Well, Nubia just threw a massive wrench in that narrative.

The new Nubia Fold is officially here, and instead of quietly joining the pack, it’s going after Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a bigger battery, a lower price, and the kind of specs you’d expect from something far more expensive.

Its headline feature is a colossal 6,560mAh battery (via Notebookcheck). To put that number in perspective, that’s not just "good for a foldable" — it’s arguably the biggest battery we’ve ever seen in the form factor. You’re looking at a power cell that significantly outpaces the Galaxy Z Fold 7 (4,400mAh).

It's a spec-for-dollar powerhouse

What makes this launch even more aggressive is the price tag. The Nubia Fold has landed in Japan for ¥178,560, which converts to roughly $1,150. For that price, you get a book-style foldable running the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor for nearly $800 less than Samsung’s latest offering. While competitors are pushing the $2,000 mark, Nubia is proving that the foldable tax doesn’t have to be quite so steep.

You aren't just paying for a big battery, either. The device features an expansive 8-inch OLED main display (120Hz, naturally) and a usable 6.5-inch cover screen. Despite packing that massive battery, Nubia managed to keep the chassis reasonably slim at 5.4mm unfolded and 11.1mm folded.

Of course, when you undercut the market leader by this much, corners get cut.

First, the cameras. Instead of the periscope zooms and high-end sensors found on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the Nubia Fold sticks to a more modest setup: a 50MP main, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro sensor.

Second, durability. The phone carries an IP54 rating. That means it can handle dust and a splash of water, but unlike the IP68-rated Galaxy Z Fold 7, this isn't a phone you want to drop in the pool.

At the moment, the Nubia Fold is only available in Japan. If Nubia releases it in other countries, it might push Samsung and other brands to reconsider their prices and battery choices for future models.