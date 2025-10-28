How the Galaxy Z Fold 8 plans to address key complaints from users

What you need to know

Samsung's next Galaxy Z Fold 8 is rumored to bring major upgrades over the Z Fold 7.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 may feature a larger 5,000 mAh battery.

Samsung could also reintroduce S Pen support and reduce the display crease using new tech.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

It's been only a few months since the Galaxy Z Fold 7 made its debut, but leaks about the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold have already started to surface. And if the leaks are to be believed, the next Samsung foldable could bring serious upgrades to the lineup.

Samsung solved some of the biggest issues of the Galaxy Z Fold series with the Z Fold 7. The company had been lagging behind competitors in terms of thickness, and the Z Fold 7 solved that with an 8.9mm profile when folded.

Samsung also managed to reduce the weight to match slab-style flagships while adding a more powerful processor and a brighter, wider outer display that mimics a traditional phone and now stretches closer to the edges.

However, despite the upgrades, Samsung didn't address (and even removed) a few features from the Z Fold 7. The company dropped S Pen support and didn't increase the battery capacity either. Now, it looks like the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might fix both while bringing other improvements.

S Pen support could make a comeback

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

According to Korean outlet Dealsite (via Jukanlosreve on X/Twitter), Samsung is planning to increase the Galaxy Z Fold 8's battery capacity to about 5,000 mAh next year. This should, on paper, deliver better battery life compared to the current Z Fold 7’s 4,400 mAh cell.

Another upgrade could be an even less noticeable display crease. The report claims Samsung will use a new "laser-drilling metal plate" technology to reduce the display crease further. There are also rumors of Apple planning to use the same tech for its foldable iPhone next year.

Additionally, the report mentions Samsung is planning to bring back S Pen support with the next Galaxy Z Fold. It's unclear how this will be implemented, given that Samsung removed the digitizer from the Z Fold 7 to minimize thickness, but the company is reportedly working on an improved S Pen, so we could see that.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the whole, though, it seems Samsung isn't slowing down but instead building on the success of the Z Fold 7 to make the lineup even more appealing — especially with Apple's first foldable expected next year. Of course, a lot could change before its launch, expected around July 2026, but things are looking good for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 already.