New Galaxy S26 leak suggests the Plus model is actually massive

What you need to know

The Galaxy S26 Plus may jump to a 6.9-inch screen, matching the Ultra and ditching its traditional 6.7-inch size.

Evidence is mounting for native Qi2 support, meaning built-in magnetic charging is likely coming to the entire lineup.

While some rumors claim the camera hardware is stagnant, a new leak points to a new 12MP 3x telephoto lens replacing the aging 10MP sensor on non-Ultra models.

Early rumors suggested the Galaxy S26 lineup would play it safe, keeping the same screen sizes and camera sensors as the S25 series. Now, a new leak is challenging that, especially for the Plus model.

The prevailing leaks claim the Galaxy S26 Plus will stick to the 6.7-inch display, just like before. But a new leak from Tech Informer on Facebook suggests Samsung could increase the Plus model’s screen to 6.9 inches, matching the Ultra’s size.

This leak offers more than just a bigger screen. Both the leaked image and recent reports now agree on a major change: MagSafe support, or more accurately, Qi2. This isn’t just about magnetic cases anymore — it looks like built-in magnetic arrays are coming.

(Image credit: Tech Informer / Facebook)

Zoom upgrade mystery

There’s also some confusion about the cameras. Earlier leaks said the base and Plus models would keep the 10MP 3x telephoto lens from the S25, but this new leak lists a 12MP 3x telephoto camera instead.

Is it a simple typo, or is Samsung finally upgrading the zoom hardware on its non-Ultra phones? Given that the 10MP sensor has been around for generations, a bump to 12MP would be long overdue.

The charging speeds on Galaxy phones have felt stagnant for years. The base S26 is reportedly stuck at 25W, but the Ultra is getting a much-needed boost. The leaked image corroborates rumors of 60W wired charging for the S26 Ultra, jumping up from the 45W cap we’ve seen previously.

With a 5,000mAh cell and the efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (or Exynos 2600, depending on where you live), Ultra users might finally stop worrying about battery life.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If this new leak is accurate, the Galaxy S26 Plus could be a surprise hit in 2026, giving users an Ultra-sized experience without the Ultra price. Still, the differences in camera specs and screen size mean we should wait for official details before getting too excited.

We expect Samsung to clear up the confusion at Unpacked early next year. Until then, keep your chargers handy, though hopefully, you won't need them as often.