These unique clip-on earbuds from Anker just scored a 35% discount — but it may not last long
Open-ear for optimal comfort; plus a sleek design.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
While it can be pretty easy to find cheap earbud deals at any point, the market for open-ear earbuds is a little bit less well-populated. That said, you can still find the occasional discount if you know where to look.
While Amazon says this deal is selling fast, the retailer is currently still offering 35% off the price of the Anker Soundcore AeroClip earbuds at the time of writing.
These open-ear earbuds offer a simple, minimal clip-on design, a long battery life with a charging case, and many of the basic features included on other modern devices. With four built-in mics and AI-boosted call tech, the earbuds are also easy to use for phone calls and video conferences, as well as for use with compatible voice assistants.