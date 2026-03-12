These unique clip-on earbuds from Anker just scored a 35% discount — but it may not last long

Open-ear for optimal comfort; plus a sleek design.

Anker Aeroclip earbuds on stone surface
While it can be pretty easy to find cheap earbud deals at any point, the market for open-ear earbuds is a little bit less well-populated. That said, you can still find the occasional discount if you know where to look.

While Amazon says this deal is selling fast, the retailer is currently still offering 35% off the price of the Anker Soundcore AeroClip earbuds at the time of writing.