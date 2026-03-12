These unique clip-on earbuds from Anker just scored a 35% discount — but it may not last long

Click for next article

While it can be pretty easy to find cheap earbud deals at any point, the market for open-ear earbuds is a little bit less well-populated. That said, you can still find the occasional discount if you know where to look.

While Amazon says this deal is selling fast, the retailer is currently still offering 35% off the price of the Anker Soundcore AeroClip earbuds at the time of writing.

These open-ear earbuds offer a simple, minimal clip-on design, a long battery life with a charging case, and many of the basic features included on other modern devices. With four built-in mics and AI-boosted call tech, the earbuds are also easy to use for phone calls and video conferences, as well as for use with compatible voice assistants.