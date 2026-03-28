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What you need to know

A report from a South Korean publication claims that Samsung's Galaxy Buds 4 series is a hit, and the Buds 4 Pro leads the charge.

Supposedly, the Pro holds 90% of the units sold, which have reportedly crossed 100,000 units after launch.

The Buds 4 series launched with the Galaxy S26 series, bringing ANC upgrades, 24-bit audio support for heavier, richer bass, but the regular Buds 4 seems to fall a little short.

Consumers are still amidst Samsung's latest Galaxy S26 reveals, but a report states its newest earbuds are taking off just as well.

A report from the South Korean publication, EtNews, states the Galaxy Buds 4 series sales have been on the rise; however, it's one in particular that's captivated the market (via 9to5Google). The post states that, during some days, Samsung has recorded roughly 7,000 daily sales for its Buds 4 series since its launch. In total, the series has reportedly crossed over 100,000 sales in the South Korean market, and the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro leads the charge.

The publication cites a source that claimed Samsung achieved this number in "15 days" after the devices debuted. It also attributed the Buds 4 Pro's high attraction rate (supposedly it takes up 90% of the units sold) to "favorable reviews." The post highlights the device's improved bass and treble over the previous generation as one aspect that's reeled in buyers.

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EtNews also mentioned that Samsung has been running a pop-up event in celebration of the Buds 4 series. It states that this "custom lab" allows consumers to come in, decorate the product with provided stickers, and (hopefully) leave as a happy customer.

Buds on the rise

(Image credit: @tshakaarmstrong)

Though this report says the Galaxy Buds 4 series, namely the Pro, has gained traction after launch, the buds debuted right alongside the S26 series at Unpacked. It looks like consumers needed to warm up to the newest earbuds from Samsung, at least in South Korea. The company highlighted a few key upgrades over the Buds 3 series in 2025. Mainly, users are in for an altered design, improved sound, and an upgraded ANC (active noise cancellation).

Internally, the buds' larger speakers and 24-bit audio support facilitate the heavier bass that the Korean publication mentioned. However, there was another major standout: Head Gestures. With these, you can shake your head to decline a call without needing the more expected "manual" input. While the Buds 4 Pro seem like a clear winner, Android Central's Brady Snyder didn't hold back about the base version.

The regular Buds 4 lack the eartips you'd typically expect from earbuds. As a result, its sound quality and ANC take a dip. More than that, its fit—in-ear, not its aesthetic—could be much better than it is.

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Android Central's Take

If you've followed my coverage of the Buds 4 series, you'd know that, even with the allegations about them, I wasn't a huge fan of the redesign. It's fine, I guess, but it is tame. I'm off topic. I feel as though I'd agree with the choice words Brady had for the base Galaxy Buds 4. I could never get behind the idea of wearing buds without the eartip. To me, it feels like something would be missing to have them in my ear. Also, that eartip helps with sound, whether we realize it or not, and Brady's personal testing brings that to the forefront.