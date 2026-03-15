I test wireless earbuds for a living, and the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are hard to beat, especially if you own a Samsung phone

Two years after a redesign I loved, but colleagues gave mixed reviews, Samsung continues to evolve the Galaxy Buds Pro line with the Buds 4 Pro. The Buds 3 Pro produced noteworthy sonics, but this time it’s even better, leaving me nodding my head to the beat, a gesture that can now answer your incoming calls. T The design language has evolved as well, all combining to place the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro as the Top Dog, the best buds on the market for those in the Samsung ecosystem.

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2024’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro were quite impressive. With their two-driver configuration and the SSC codec, they produced audio with solid clarity and instrumentation, while also offering users some very well-implemented smart features for onboard voice and gesture controls. This year’s Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are, frankly, an iterative upgrade over last year’s, except for three key areas: sound quality, ANC, and durability.

The aesthetic refinements that build on 2024’s design are appreciable. Though I haven't experienced this issue, some users have reported trouble with the charging contacts at the bottom of the Buds 3 Pro’s stems. This year’s new case design has you placing the buds horizontally in their case, with pogo pins on the stems contacting the charging surface, rather than vertically, with a metallic base on the stem that contacts the charging pins at the bottom of the case.

The case still has a transparent cover, but Samsung has slimmed it down a bit, and it still supports wireless and wired charging via USB-C. The way my jeans' coin pockets are set up, I actually prefer the Buds 3 Pro’s case dimensions for carry, but I’m being nitpicky because both fit easily in my coin pockets. RIP, pennies.

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Swipe to scroll horizontally Categories Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Conectivity Bluetooth® 6.1, Auto Switch Drive units Enhanced 2-way (11mm Super Wide Woofer + 5.5mm Planar Tweeter) Codec support SSC (Samsung Seamless Codec) HiFi, SSC UHQ (Samsung Proprietary), AAC, SBC, LC3 w/Auracast Battery life Up to 6 hours / Total up to 26 hours (ANC on) Up to 7 hours / Total up to 30 hours (ANC off) Charging USB-C, wireless charging App support Android Audio tuning 9-band EQ (app) Microphone 6 mics total Colors Black, White, Pink Gold (Online only)

Removing the buds from their case reveals shorter stems with metallic spines, sans the last generation’s light bar. I loved the light show and the blades, being a lover of edged weapons, so I’ll miss those two elements. That said, the metallic backs, though not as unique, still look great with their large mesh ports at the top. Very industrial-looking.

Galaxy Buds3 Pro on the left, Galaxy Buds 4 Pro on the right (Image credit: @tshakaarmstrong)

I hate the fit of stem-style earbuds in my ears because, no matter whether they're Apple, Soundcore, or others, they never really fit well. Samsung changed that with the Buds 3 Pro, and the Buds 4 Pro fit just as snugly in my ears. When I’ve worn them during exercise, they’ve stayed locked in, even during dynamic movements like burpees.

The more you sweat, you may find yourself reseating them from time to time, a shortcoming of silicone eartips more than the angle of the earbuds. If I find it to be big enough a problem, I’ll pick up some Comply foam ear tips for the Buds 4 Pro (their website currently says “coming soon”).

(Image credit: @tshakaarmstrong)

One issue I found with workouts is that wet hands may interfere with touch functionality. After wiping sweat from my brow during a particularly sweaty HIIT workout, I'd run my finger over the volume slider (shown above), but it would be unresponsive. For folks who sweat profusely in the gym, that could be problematic.

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Even so, durability has been upgraded from IP53 to IP57, meaning they now have greater protection against dust ingress and can survive being pushed into a pool up to 3 feet deep.

The other controls should be mostly immune to sweaty hindrances and pool-party pranks, as the stems are pressure-sensitive like the Buds 3 Pro, so squeezing and squeeze-and-hold control all the other functions. You can customize many of them in the buds’ settings.

(Image credit: @tshakaarmstrong)

The biggest upgrades for the Buds 4 Pro are the sound and active noise cancelling. They still have two speakers inside, plus a planar tweeter. You get a new, wider woofer with nearly 20% more speaker area, all in a body that doesn’t look any larger than the Buds 3 Pro. That translates to an audibly superior sound this year.

Contributing to that is Samsung’s SSC UHQ codec, which plays back 24-bit/96kHz audio on compatible Samsung devices. If you don’t have that, you’re relegated to SBC, AAC, or LC3, depending on whether your phone supports it.