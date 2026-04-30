I never thought I'd see a $199 phone ever again, yet the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro is better than phones twice it's price

TCL managed to not only deliver an excellent phone with the NXTPAPER 70 Pro, but it did it at an affordable price at a time when most smartphones have seen massive price increases. This phone's got an excellent, unique NXTPAPER display, a solid IP68 build, great performance (not just for the price), and even support for T-Mobile's satellite messaging program. It's a win, win, win, even if you have to uninstall a bunch of bloatware after setting it up.

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Compared to a decade ago, today's smartphones tend to look a lot alike. Most of them have eerily similar designs, use the same chipsets, cost the same obnoxious prices (and that's only getting worse), and most of them use displays that are obscenely bright, vibrant, and generally not great for your eyes.

That's where TCL's NXTPAPER line of phones comes in. Last year, I was impressed with the NXTPAPER 60 Ultra, but North American users never got a chance to try it, and that phone was the size of a tablet. Thankfully, TCL is bringing the same excellent NXTPAPAPER 4.0 technology to North America in a phone that's also a little bit smaller, and it's a real treat for anyone looking for something different to try.

The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro is officially available at T-Mobile for a record-setting $199, a price that feels too good to be true (but it's real). It's the easiest recommendation I've been able to make all year, thanks to its solid performance, excellent battery life, and incredible display. I don't ever see an affordable phone getting better than this, and it's hard to believe TCL has pulled off such an impressive release, especially at this price.

NXTPAPER makes the difference

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TCL puts NXTPAPER in the name for a reason. It's one of the most unique types of displays you can find on any phone, and it's absolutely worth buying a phone for if you fall into a few categories of people. If you enjoy reading, are looking for a display with less flicker than an OLED, want something that's anti-reflective and textured, or just enjoy the soft glow of an LCD (vs the harshness of OLED), this is a display you're going to love.

If you've never used an NXTPAPER display, know that it's not an E Ink replacement, but it is more eye-friendly in general than standard LCD or OLED. Part of this is the addition of several layers between the pixels and the glass, including light diffusion, a circular polarizer, a textured matte layer, and a special set of software algorithms.

The result is a unique look that's neither E Ink nor LCD, but it often embodies some of the best qualities of both. It's my favorite type of display to use inside, on a plane or train, or anywhere that's not explicitly in direct sunlight. You're going to be blown away by how good things look, and that's a direct result of the engineering that went into making this a non-reflective display.

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There are two main differences between NXTPAPER and E Ink: refresh rate and reflectivity. Both NXTPAPER and E Ink use matte layers to eliminate reflections, but E Ink actually reflects light off the "ink" pigments, giving it superior sunlight visibility versus any other type of display. NXTPAPER still needs a traditional backlight to shine through its LCD pixels, and since it can't reflect light like E Ink (and doesn't have a very bright backlight), sunlight visibility isn't great.

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But NXTPAPER has a 120Hz refresh rate, something E Ink will likely never have. Companies like Bigme have pushed E Ink to the next level with 42Hz displays (and soon, 52Hz), but because E Ink relies on magnetism to refresh the screen, this technology will eventually hit a ceiling. NXTPAPER is smoother than any E Ink display is today, and that makes it better for videos and games, plus generally more pleasant to use for scrolling and anything with motion.

TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro PWM and dithering display comfort review - YouTube Watch On

The lone problem with this display is its use of temporal dithering, a display technique that increases color output but can cause problems for some flicker-sensitive users. I'm sensitive to PWM dimming but not dithering, so I had no problems here, but lots of people online have complained about NXTPAPER's use of dithering in the past. This one uses it less than the technology historically has, especially if you turn NXTVISION settings off, but it's still there on some colors and modes.

Swipe to scroll horizontally TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro specs Category TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro Operating System TCL UI 9.0 (Android 16), 2 years of updates Display 6.9-inch NXTPAPER LCD, 1080×2340, 120Hz, 900 nits peak brightness, matte textured glass Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 RAM 8GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB plus microSD card up to 2TB Rear Cameras 50MP autofocus (wide) + 8MP autofocus (ultra-wide) Front Camera 32MP Battery 5,200mAh Charging 33W wired, no wireless charging IP Rating IP68 Security Fingerprint sensor (in power button) Weight 207g Dimensions 169.4 x 80.05 x 7.98mm Colors Stellar Blue

Nailing the basics

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

One of my chief complaints with the TCL NXTPAPER 60 Ultra was that it was just too dang big. The phone is gargantuan, with a 7.2-inch screen, but the NXTPAPER 70 Pro fixes this by reducing the size down to a more normal 6.9 inches. That doesn't sound like a big difference on paper, but the experience is a lot less awkward because of the change.

The plastic build is nothing particularly special, but TCL coated the entire phone in a wonderful oleophobic layer that resists fingerprints and smudges in a way almost no other phone does. Gone are the days of wiping smudges off your phone or the screen! It's also IP68 water and dust resistant, so you don't have to worry about it getting ruined, even if you drop it in the sink.

Since this is an official North American release, it fully works on T-Mobile and Metro's 5 G networks. It's even compatible with T-Mobile's T-Satellite technology, so you'll not only get 5G speeds, but also satellite connectivity for messaging.