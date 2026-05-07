The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro is the most innovative budget phone on the market — it's also free at Metro by T-Mobile

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In most cases, if you want an innovative Android phone experience, you can pretty much guarantee that it's going to cost a lot of money. That's where the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro comes in. In case you haven't heard, the 70 Pro is one of the most groundbreaking budget phones released in years, packing the latest eye-friendly display technology into a device that retails for just $199.

You can't buy the phone unlocked through retailers like Amazon or Best Buy yet, but if you add a line with an eligible data plan, Metro by T-Mobile will give you the NXTPAPER 70 Pro for FREE. No trade-in required! You can even get up to four phones for free by adding multiple lines. Eye-friendly displays and IP68 durability for the whole family? Sign me up.

TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro 128GB: $199 FREE with new line at Metro by T-Mobile We spend a lot of time on our devices, so it's no wonder many folks are transitioning towards paper-like, eye-friendly displays. TCL's NXTPAPER 70 Pro is easily the best pick for shoppers on a budget, and you can now get the phone for FREE by adding an eligible line at Metro by T-Mobile.

The TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro boasts a unique 6.9-inch matte display that's designed to reduce eye strain (particularly if you're sensitive to PWM dimming), plus you get a 120Hz refresh rate and multiple "ink modes" so you can customize your display experience. The display is obviously the phone's primary selling point, but there's more to the NXTPAPER 70 Pro than just a fancy screen.

Clocking in at just under $200, the cheap Android phone also comes with Android 16 and the efficient MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor straight out of the box, plus you get IP68 water-and-dust resistance, 8GB of RAM, and a long-lasting 5,200mAh battery.

Like I mentioned above, the catch is that you'll need to join Metro by T-Mobile and add an eligible data plan to score the free phone. These unlimited plans start at $50 per month with AutoPay, but you'll get unlimited talk, text, and data, a mobile hotspot, and a five-year price guarantee. Most of Metro by T-Mobile's plans even come with 100GB of Google One storage.

Sure, the TCL NXTPAPER 70 Pro may reach Amazon and Best Buy eventually, but if you want a great deal on an eye-friendly budget phone today, this offer by the T-Mobile-owned carrier is worth a closer look. Your eyes (and your bank account) will thank you later.