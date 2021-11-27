Best Android Phones Under $300 Android Central 2021

You can get a lot of phone for a modest price these days, and to prove it, we've rounded up a list of the best Android phones under $300 for your consideration. Motorola has been a leading name in mid-range options for years, and that holds true with its excellent Moto G Power (2020). You get capable specs with a big display and simple software that anyone can figure out for an extremely competitive price. Plus, it has a massive battery and convenient USB-C charging.

Motorola launched a few different Moto G phones for 2020, but the one that stands out as the best pick for most people is the Moto G Power (2020). This phone nails all the basics, has a very affordable price, and a cool trick up its sleeve — battery life. A 5,000 mAh battery is crammed inside of the Moto G Power, meaning you can get between two and three days of use out of the phone before needing to charge it up. In a world where a lot of $1,000 flagships need to charge every night, that's darn impressive. In addition to the long endurance, the Moto G Power (2020) also shines with its 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, reliable performance, and three rear cameras that are a lot of fun to shoot with. The cherry on top of the Moto G Power (2020) is its compatibility with all major U.S. carriers. So whether you rely on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon for your cell service, the Moto G Power will work without a hitch. A 2021 version of the Power is now available, but it has a lesser processor and screen for the same price as the 2020 model. Therefore, we recommend you pick up last year's version for the best Moto G Power experience. Pros: Simple and effective software

Battery lasts 2-3 days!

Good cameras for the price

Plenty fast for day-to-day use

Compatible with all U.S. carriers Cons: Only promised one software update

Doesn't have NFC for Google Pay

Best overall Android phone under $300 Moto G Power (2020) Everything you need, for a great price The Moto G series has always been a staple of this market, with good reason. However, the G Power (2020) is an outstanding value in every right. $220 at Amazon

Best alternative Android phone under $300: TCL 20S

You may be familiar with TCL for its low-cost televisions, but did you know the company also makes Android phones? The TCL 20S is part of the company's second-generation of U.S.-bound handsets. It's also one of the most well-rounded devices you can get in this price range. Speaking of TVs, one of the best parts of the TCL 20S is its display. It features a 6.67-inch LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution, and thanks to TCL's custom NXTVISION technology, you're treated to increased sharpness, more vibrant images, and true-to-life colors. We also appreciate the slim bezels and hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Under-the-hood, the TCL 20S has a Snapdragon 665 processor and 6GB of RAM, one of the most impressive setups on this list. The 5,000 mAh battery allows for outstanding endurance, you get an NFC chip for Google Pay support, and TCL's software is clean and fun to use. There are also four cameras on the back for you to play with. Of course, with any phone at this price point, there are tradeoffs. The most notable exemptions on the 20S are the lack of 5G support and any official IP rating for water or dust protection. Pros: Very good LCD

Ample performance chops

Enjoyable software

Google Pay with NFC

Huge 5,000mAh battery Cons: No 5G

No IP rating

Best alternative Android phone under $300 TCL 20S A worthy competitor in the budget space It may not be your first choice, but the TCL 20S stands out as one of the best cheap Android phones, thanks in part to its great display. $250 at Amazon

Best value Android phone under $300: OnePlus Nord N200 5G

You wouldn't expect to get a OnePlus device in the sub-$300 category these days. Thankfully, the uber affordable Nord lineup has made its way to the eager hands of North Americans. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G brings 5G to the masses, making it accessible for all. It may not look very impressive but it has the right goods underneath that plastic hood. The Nord N200 5G touts a generously large 6.49-inch Full HD+ LCD display. It has slim bezels all around and the screen's 90Hz refresh rate makes everything appear all the better. We love the fact that the demure design has an air of grace about it. It may be cheap, but it doesn't look or feel the part. Powering this modest handset is the Snapdragon 480 5G with 4GB of RAM. There's 64GB of onboard storage but you can expand it via Micro SD. That and the 3.5mm jack are two things you don't see in phones anymore. The triple camera setup is alright, with a 13MP primary camera on the back. What really impresses is the superb battery life delivered by the 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There's a lot to love here, for very little money. Pros Smooth 90Hz display

Excellent battery life

Headphone jack & expandable storage

Oxygen OS 11 Cons Underwhelming cameras

No IP rating

Only one major platform update

Best value Android phone under $300 OnePlus Nord N200 5G Oxygen OS on a budget All phones on this list are good values, but the OnePlus Nord N200 5G strikes an excellent balance of features, specs, and price. $200 at Amazon

Best ultra low-cost Android phone under $300: Moto G Fast (2020)

The Moto G Fast (2020) is an interesting device, sitting somewhere in the middle between the Moto G Power and the Moto E. It's actually similar to the G Power in more ways than one, but it makes a few cuts to reach an even lower price. You get the same 6.4-inch display size with small-ish bezels, but the resolution is dropped from Full HD+ to just HD+. This means the G Fast's screen isn't as sharp or pretty to look at, but it still gets the job done. You also have the same Snapdragon 665 processor, though RAM is decreased from 4GB down to 3GB. Storage also drops from 64GB to 32GB, but thankfully, there's a microSD slot for easy expansion should you need more room. A 4,000 mAh battery allows for very good battery life. You get a 3.5mm headphone jack and Motorola's excellent Android software with a promise for one major OS update. Of course, the Moto G Fast (2020) works with all carriers in the U.S. Pros Large display with minimal bezels

Good camera setup

Headphone jack & expandable storage

Easy-to-use software

Supports AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Cons Just 32GB of internal storage

Display is only HD+

Best low-cost Android phone under $300 Moto G Fast (2020) Time to stretch your dollars Despite its age and rock-bottom price tag, the Moto G Fast delivers consistently great performance with minimal sacrifice. $170 at Amazon

Best software on an Android phone under $300: Nokia 5.4

Nokia has established itself as one of the market leaders for affordable Android phones, and one of its most compelling handsets is the Nokia 5.4. The Nokia 5.4 stands out for a few different reasons, but its strongest aspect is its software above all else. The Nokia 5.4 ships with Android 10 right out of the box (with Android 11 coming spring 2021), and like all Nokia phones, it offers a clean and Pixel-esque user interface that's fast and smooth thanks to its Android One implementation. What's even better is that the Nokia 5.4 is backed by two years of major OS updates and three years of monthly security patches, offering a level of software support that's far too rare in this price range. As for the hardware side of things, the Nokia 5.4 gives you a 6.39-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 processor, a generous 4,000 mAh battery, and it even has NFC for Google Pay. Plus, the cameras are MUCH better than the previous model, with a 48MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. Pros: Android One software is top-notch

Guaranteed updates

Large 4,000 mAh battery

Has NFC for Google Pay

Competitive price Cons: Only HD display

Still ships with Android 10

Best software on an Android phone under $300 Nokia 5.4 Smartphone One of the best software experiences you'll find The Nokia 5.4 is an incredible value. It has awesome software, a premium design, and capable specs. $234 at Amazon

Best rugged Android phone under $300: Blackview BV9100

For the most part, modern smartphones are generic slabs of glass or plastic. There's nothing wrong with that, but it means that buying a case is a must for incredibly clumsy people. But what if there was a phone that was designed so that it didn't need a case in the first place? Enter the Blackview BV9100. Blackview makes many rugged/durable phones, and the BV9100 is one of the best you'll find in this price range. It's drop-proof up to 5 feet, has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and is protected against extreme temperatures. The other selling point of the phone is its massive 13,000 mAh battery, which is so big that you can use the BV9100 to charge your other devices by plugging them into it. Other specs of the Blackview BV9100 won't blow you away, but they get the job done. There's a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, a MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage. Pros Rugged design is super durable

IP68 dust and water-resistance

Full HD+ display

13,000 mAh battery is bonkers

Doubles as a power bank Cons So-so processor

Doesn't work on Verizon

Best rugged Android phone under $300 Blackview BV9100 Attention all butterfingers If you're someone that always drops their phone, the Blackview BV9100 is exactly the device you've been looking for. $130 at Amazon

Best stylus on an Android phone under $300: Moto G Stylus (2021)

The Galaxy Note series is super popular for making the most of a stylus-touting phone, but if you don't have the cash for a flagship Note, the Moto G Stylus (2021) is worth a look. Just like the Note, it has an included stylus that you can hide inside the phone when you aren't using it. Unlike the Note, however, the Moto G Stylus (2021) is very affordable. With the Moto G Stylus (2021), you can draw, take notes, and navigate the UI — something that's quite handy when trying to tap small buttons on the screen. You also get a 6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD, Android 10, and 128GB of storage that can be expanded by another 512GB. There's also a 4,000 mAh battery, which should last you all day and then some on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SOC. There is also now a quadruple-camera system with a 48MP standard shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth/time of flight sensor. Unfortunately, you don't get NFC or wireless charging on the downside, nor does the MotoG Stylus (2021) sport official IP water or dust resistance. It's worth noting that while the standard Moto G Stylus (2021) does not have 5G capabilities, there is a 5G version available, though we did not include it on this list because it costs over $300. Pros Comes with a stylus

Big display for drawing and note-taking

Quadruple camera system

Large battery Cons No IP water or dust resistance

No wireless charging or NFC

Ships with Android 10

Best stylus on an Android phone under $300 Moto G Stylus (2021) Unlocked The budget phone with a stylus The stylus-touting Moto G Stylus (2021) is a great buy, allowing you to draw and take handwritten notes wherever you go. $230 at Amazon

Best international Android phone under $300: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

The U.S. smartphone market has plenty to choose from, but if you get a little bored with our options here or just live elsewhere, there are even more international phones you can buy — one of which is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10. Looking at the price of the Note 10 and everything it brings to the table, it's wild that it costs as little as it does. The 6.43-inch display is the first thing you'll notice, featuring a crisp 2400x1080 resolution, a tall 20:9 aspect ratio, and slim bezels with a tiny hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. You're treated to a total of four rear cameras around the back — including 48MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth cameras. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 10 is packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor, 4 or 6GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of storage, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. However, keep in mind that the Note 10 doesn't have NFC, so you won't be able to use it for contactless Google Pay payments. This phone is an awesome deal, but you need to remember that buying an international phone comes with some quirks. Most notably, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 lacks a U.S. warranty and doesn't work with CDMA carriers like Verizon. If you have AT&T or T-Mobile, it should work just fine. Pros: Large and vibrant display

Excellent battery life

Reliable performance

Quad cameras

Insane value Cons: No NFC

Isn't an official U.S. smartphone

Best international Android phone under $300 Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Unlocked Step outside of your comfort zone Buying an international phone isn't for everyone, but the Redmi Note 10 is an excellent buy if you're comfortable with it. $319 at Amazon