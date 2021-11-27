Best Android Phones Under $300 Android Central 2021
You can get a lot of phone for a modest price these days, and to prove it, we've rounded up a list of the best Android phones under $300 for your consideration. Motorola has been a leading name in mid-range options for years, and that holds true with its excellent Moto G Power (2020). You get capable specs with a big display and simple software that anyone can figure out for an extremely competitive price. Plus, it has a massive battery and convenient USB-C charging.
- Best overall Android phone under $300: Moto G Power (2020)
- Best alternative Android phone under $300: TCL 20S
- Best value Android phone under $300: OnePlus Nord N200 5G
- Best low-cost Android phone under $300: Moto G Fast (2020)
- Best software on an Android phone under $300: Nokia 5.4 Smartphone
- Best rugged Android phone under $300: Blackview BV9100
- Best stylus on an Android phone under $300: Moto G Stylus (2021) Unlocked
- Best international Android phone under $300: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Unlocked
Best overall Android phone under $300: Moto G Power (2020)
Motorola launched a few different Moto G phones for 2020, but the one that stands out as the best pick for most people is the Moto G Power (2020). This phone nails all the basics, has a very affordable price, and a cool trick up its sleeve — battery life.
A 5,000 mAh battery is crammed inside of the Moto G Power, meaning you can get between two and three days of use out of the phone before needing to charge it up. In a world where a lot of $1,000 flagships need to charge every night, that's darn impressive. In addition to the long endurance, the Moto G Power (2020) also shines with its 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, reliable performance, and three rear cameras that are a lot of fun to shoot with.
The cherry on top of the Moto G Power (2020) is its compatibility with all major U.S. carriers. So whether you rely on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, or Verizon for your cell service, the Moto G Power will work without a hitch. A 2021 version of the Power is now available, but it has a lesser processor and screen for the same price as the 2020 model. Therefore, we recommend you pick up last year's version for the best Moto G Power experience.
Pros:
- Simple and effective software
- Battery lasts 2-3 days!
- Good cameras for the price
- Plenty fast for day-to-day use
- Compatible with all U.S. carriers
Cons:
- Only promised one software update
- Doesn't have NFC for Google Pay
Best alternative Android phone under $300: TCL 20S
You may be familiar with TCL for its low-cost televisions, but did you know the company also makes Android phones? The TCL 20S is part of the company's second-generation of U.S.-bound handsets. It's also one of the most well-rounded devices you can get in this price range.
Speaking of TVs, one of the best parts of the TCL 20S is its display. It features a 6.67-inch LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution, and thanks to TCL's custom NXTVISION technology, you're treated to increased sharpness, more vibrant images, and true-to-life colors. We also appreciate the slim bezels and hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.
Under-the-hood, the TCL 20S has a Snapdragon 665 processor and 6GB of RAM, one of the most impressive setups on this list. The 5,000 mAh battery allows for outstanding endurance, you get an NFC chip for Google Pay support, and TCL's software is clean and fun to use. There are also four cameras on the back for you to play with. Of course, with any phone at this price point, there are tradeoffs. The most notable exemptions on the 20S are the lack of 5G support and any official IP rating for water or dust protection.
Pros:
- Very good LCD
- Ample performance chops
- Enjoyable software
- Google Pay with NFC
- Huge 5,000mAh battery
Cons:
- No 5G
- No IP rating
Best value Android phone under $300: OnePlus Nord N200 5G
You wouldn't expect to get a OnePlus device in the sub-$300 category these days. Thankfully, the uber affordable Nord lineup has made its way to the eager hands of North Americans. The OnePlus Nord N200 5G brings 5G to the masses, making it accessible for all. It may not look very impressive but it has the right goods underneath that plastic hood.
The Nord N200 5G touts a generously large 6.49-inch Full HD+ LCD display. It has slim bezels all around and the screen's 90Hz refresh rate makes everything appear all the better. We love the fact that the demure design has an air of grace about it. It may be cheap, but it doesn't look or feel the part.
Powering this modest handset is the Snapdragon 480 5G with 4GB of RAM. There's 64GB of onboard storage but you can expand it via Micro SD. That and the 3.5mm jack are two things you don't see in phones anymore. The triple camera setup is alright, with a 13MP primary camera on the back. What really impresses is the superb battery life delivered by the 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There's a lot to love here, for very little money.
Pros
- Smooth 90Hz display
- Excellent battery life
- Headphone jack & expandable storage
- Oxygen OS 11
Cons
- Underwhelming cameras
- No IP rating
- Only one major platform update
Best ultra low-cost Android phone under $300: Moto G Fast (2020)
The Moto G Fast (2020) is an interesting device, sitting somewhere in the middle between the Moto G Power and the Moto E. It's actually similar to the G Power in more ways than one, but it makes a few cuts to reach an even lower price.
You get the same 6.4-inch display size with small-ish bezels, but the resolution is dropped from Full HD+ to just HD+. This means the G Fast's screen isn't as sharp or pretty to look at, but it still gets the job done. You also have the same Snapdragon 665 processor, though RAM is decreased from 4GB down to 3GB. Storage also drops from 64GB to 32GB, but thankfully, there's a microSD slot for easy expansion should you need more room.
A 4,000 mAh battery allows for very good battery life. You get a 3.5mm headphone jack and Motorola's excellent Android software with a promise for one major OS update. Of course, the Moto G Fast (2020) works with all carriers in the U.S.
Pros
- Large display with minimal bezels
- Good camera setup
- Headphone jack & expandable storage
- Easy-to-use software
- Supports AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Cons
- Just 32GB of internal storage
- Display is only HD+
Best software on an Android phone under $300: Nokia 5.4
Nokia has established itself as one of the market leaders for affordable Android phones, and one of its most compelling handsets is the Nokia 5.4. The Nokia 5.4 stands out for a few different reasons, but its strongest aspect is its software above all else.
The Nokia 5.4 ships with Android 10 right out of the box (with Android 11 coming spring 2021), and like all Nokia phones, it offers a clean and Pixel-esque user interface that's fast and smooth thanks to its Android One implementation. What's even better is that the Nokia 5.4 is backed by two years of major OS updates and three years of monthly security patches, offering a level of software support that's far too rare in this price range.
As for the hardware side of things, the Nokia 5.4 gives you a 6.39-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 processor, a generous 4,000 mAh battery, and it even has NFC for Google Pay. Plus, the cameras are MUCH better than the previous model, with a 48MP primary shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.
Pros:
- Android One software is top-notch
- Guaranteed updates
- Large 4,000 mAh battery
- Has NFC for Google Pay
- Competitive price
Cons:
- Only HD display
- Still ships with Android 10
Best rugged Android phone under $300: Blackview BV9100
For the most part, modern smartphones are generic slabs of glass or plastic. There's nothing wrong with that, but it means that buying a case is a must for incredibly clumsy people. But what if there was a phone that was designed so that it didn't need a case in the first place? Enter the Blackview BV9100.
Blackview makes many rugged/durable phones, and the BV9100 is one of the best you'll find in this price range. It's drop-proof up to 5 feet, has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and is protected against extreme temperatures. The other selling point of the phone is its massive 13,000 mAh battery, which is so big that you can use the BV9100 to charge your other devices by plugging them into it.
Other specs of the Blackview BV9100 won't blow you away, but they get the job done. There's a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, a MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of expandable storage.
Pros
- Rugged design is super durable
- IP68 dust and water-resistance
- Full HD+ display
- 13,000 mAh battery is bonkers
- Doubles as a power bank
Cons
- So-so processor
- Doesn't work on Verizon
Best stylus on an Android phone under $300: Moto G Stylus (2021)
The Galaxy Note series is super popular for making the most of a stylus-touting phone, but if you don't have the cash for a flagship Note, the Moto G Stylus (2021) is worth a look. Just like the Note, it has an included stylus that you can hide inside the phone when you aren't using it. Unlike the Note, however, the Moto G Stylus (2021) is very affordable.
With the Moto G Stylus (2021), you can draw, take notes, and navigate the UI — something that's quite handy when trying to tap small buttons on the screen. You also get a 6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD, Android 10, and 128GB of storage that can be expanded by another 512GB. There's also a 4,000 mAh battery, which should last you all day and then some on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SOC.
There is also now a quadruple-camera system with a 48MP standard shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth/time of flight sensor. Unfortunately, you don't get NFC or wireless charging on the downside, nor does the MotoG Stylus (2021) sport official IP water or dust resistance.
It's worth noting that while the standard Moto G Stylus (2021) does not have 5G capabilities, there is a 5G version available, though we did not include it on this list because it costs over $300.
Pros
- Comes with a stylus
- Big display for drawing and note-taking
- Quadruple camera system
- Large battery
Cons
- No IP water or dust resistance
- No wireless charging or NFC
- Ships with Android 10
Best international Android phone under $300: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
The U.S. smartphone market has plenty to choose from, but if you get a little bored with our options here or just live elsewhere, there are even more international phones you can buy — one of which is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10.
Looking at the price of the Note 10 and everything it brings to the table, it's wild that it costs as little as it does. The 6.43-inch display is the first thing you'll notice, featuring a crisp 2400x1080 resolution, a tall 20:9 aspect ratio, and slim bezels with a tiny hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. You're treated to a total of four rear cameras around the back — including 48MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth cameras.
Under the hood, the Redmi Note 10 is packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor, 4 or 6GB of RAM, 64 or 128GB of storage, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. However, keep in mind that the Note 10 doesn't have NFC, so you won't be able to use it for contactless Google Pay payments.
This phone is an awesome deal, but you need to remember that buying an international phone comes with some quirks. Most notably, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 lacks a U.S. warranty and doesn't work with CDMA carriers like Verizon. If you have AT&T or T-Mobile, it should work just fine.
Pros:
- Large and vibrant display
- Excellent battery life
- Reliable performance
- Quad cameras
- Insane value
Cons:
- No NFC
- Isn't an official U.S. smartphone
Bottom line
Even when your budget is tight, you can get a great phone with the Moto G Power. It offers good performance with simple software filled with useful Moto features, and with good hardware, it doesn't look or feel like a "cheap" phone. It's also a great size with enough screen room to get things done without feeling too large.
Amazingly, plenty of the other best Android phones are available at affordable prices, but when you're looking to save money, there are going to be compromises. When shopping for these phones, take a close look at the specs to ensure you're not missing a feature you'd like to have. Many inexpensive phones will reduce display size, display resolution, extra cameras, or bonuses like stereo speakers. However, when you shop around, you'll be able to get an excellent phone for just a few hundred bucks.
Buying a new Android phone can be a pretty daunting task, especially when keeping prices low. You want to buy something that'll be able to do everything you need, but getting a quality handset without breaking the bank is no easy task. If you aren't sure where to get started, here are a few pointers to consider.
First thing's first, what features are a priority for you? Do you take a lot of pictures? If so, you'll want a good camera. A high megapixel count translates to a more detailed photo, and some phones have multiple cameras that allow you to zoom in on subjects or capture more in the frame. The display is another factor to think about. A larger screen will be more challenging to use with one hand, but it'll also be better suited for watching movies and playing games. Similarly, a higher screen resolution means everything on the phone will be crisper and easier on the eyes. Last but certainly not least, keep an eye on the battery capacity of the phone you're looking at. The larger the mAh count it has, the longer it'll last on a single charge.
