What you need to know

Fitbit announced that it's finally rolling out dark mode for its app on Android.

Users can choose Dark Mode in the app's settings or, if their device is already set to dark mode, the app will automatically comply when updated.

Fitbit's recent QoL update brought additional exercise machine support to the Charge 6, while a Labs update introduced a Gemini-powered lab report summary feature.

Fitbit has something of its own to say this week, as it announces a new update for Android that's making good on a long-requested feature.

Amidst Google's action-packed NYC event, Fitbit posted the changelog for version 4.50 of its Android app, which finally brings dark mode. Fitbit acknowledges that users have been requesting this feature for quite some time, stating the update now offers "a more comfortable viewing experience." After updating, Fitbit states users can find its new Dark Theme within the app settings.

Additionally, if your device's settings are set to prefer dark mode, the Fitbit app will automatically comply once the update is applied. Fitbit warns that not every aspect of the app will adhere to your dark mode preference. The post states, "a limited number of elements may not fully render in the dark theme at the initial launch."

Some of these unspecified "elements" may need a future update to get them on track, but the majority of the app should be fine.

Android Central's Managing Editor, Derrek Lee, spotted the dark mode update arrive this morning (Aug 21). So, more users should begin noticing it too as we end the week.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Fitbit says using dark mode can help reduce eye strain (and fatigue) when on your phone for longer periods. Moreover, your battery won't drain as fast, readability is typically improved, and the Fitbit app gains a "sleek new look" in black.

As of late, Fitbit's updates have focused on improving what's already there through a few QoL patches. The latest one expanded support for workout machines for the Charge 6 fitness tracker. If connected, users can view their heart data and more in the machine's display, instead of gazing down at their tracker. The Charge 6 is supported on Peloton bikes, treads, and rows, as well as iFit (NordicTrack), Concept2, Tonal, and Strava.

On a more exciting note, Fitbit Labs kickstarted a Gemini-powered test for lab report summaries and "Symptom Checker." Gemini can help users navigate through the tough jargon often present in medical lab reports for better understanding when uploaded. Additionally, Symptom Checker lets users inform the app's AI of what's troubling them to receive a few suggestions on what actions they should take, such as getting more rest.