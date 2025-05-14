What you need to know

Fitbit Labs announced the upcoming beginning of the Medical Record Navigator test, which leverages Gemini for lab report summaries.

The Symptom Checker test will let users describe what's wrong and receive assistance, while Unusual Trends monitors sudden changes in your baseline.

Fitbit Labs' previous test was the Sleep Schedule experiment, which gives users surveys throughout the day to optimize their sleep.

Fitbit is detailing an expansion of its experimental card for interested users, which involves a brighter spotlight on your health.

Detailed in a blog post, Fitbit Labs is introducing three new tests for interested users. The first is called "Medical Record Navigator," which leverages Gemini for "clear health summaries." Fitbit says this feature can turn your "complicated lab reports" into more understandable overviews. Gemini is the key player here, condensing all that information, so you know where you stand.

Fitbit states it will also link users to "educational resources" about the data returned.

The post states the Medical Record Navigator will roll into the Labs experience in the mobile app "later this week." Users will be able to sign up/enroll and begin "securely uploading" their lab reports into Fitbit's navigator.

The second and third tests almost go hand-in-hand, with the first stated to be the "Symptom Checker" experiment. Through this, Fitbit says users can "describe" what they're feeling, like if they're head hurts. The company says the app "may" ask you some follow-up questions to better understand what's wrong.

The provided answers will be analyzed so the app can deliver potential reasons behind why you feel bad. This test is slated to begin "in the coming weeks."

Fitbit Labs, furthering health awareness

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The final upcoming test is "Unusual Trends." This one is more of a background, watchful eye on your health. Fitbit states that once you've enrolled, Unusual Trends will figure out "what's normal for you." After that, it will continue to monitor your health data for changes that could signal something that requires your attention.

Fitbit says you'll be alerted if your data begins to "trend away from your baseline." The post adds that certain changes could be indicative of sickness or stress. Either way, if something falls out of the norm, you'll (ideally) know about it.

Like the Symptom Checker, Fitbit Labs' Unusual Trends is set to arrive in the coming weeks.

Another significant Fitbit Labs addition was introduced in March, as the app gave testers the Sleep Schedule experiment. In short, the feature's purpose is to help users get an optimal amount of sleep, especially if you've been feeling tired. Sleep Schedule will feed multiple surveys throughout the day, from morning to afternoon and evening. The surveys will help the app understand what might be impacting your sleep, like noise, light, or perhaps the time you're going to bed.

As always, users can find current Fitbit Labs tests in the "You" and "Today" tabs. Users can participate or hop onto the waitlist.