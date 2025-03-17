What you need to know

Fitbit is reportedly kickstarting its "Personalized Sleep Schedule" test for users in its Labs experiment.

The test will deliver multiple surveys in the morning, afternoon, and evening, which helps its generative AI create a custom sleep schedule for users.

Fitbit Labs first got underway in October as it launched "Insight Explorer" backed by Gemini.

Fitbit has reportedly kicked off its latest Labs experiment for users interested in determining the best sleep schedule for them.

The latest Fitbit Labs test, called "Personalized Sleep Schedule," was spotted in an updated support document (via 9to5Google). According to Fitbit, this experiment involves energy level surveys for users "multiple times a day." The company says its software will analyze your responses and provide an "evening sleep schedule" later in the day. The goal is to ensure your energy levels are high the next day if you're feeling sluggish or tired.

Fitbit explains each survey is roughly two minutes long, beginning in the morning. The "Morning Check-in" will question users about "what might impact your upcoming's night sleep." Moreover, the survey/free-form questions won't last all day as Fitbit states you have until 10 AM (your local timezone) to get it done.

Following this will be a series of "Daytime" surveys. These are quicker — only one question — but ask you to "rate" your energy levels. Fitbit says users will see three of these one-question surveys following its morning survey. Lastly, there's the "evening bedtime check-in."

Upon completion of this final survey, users will receive their personalized schedule. In the evening, Fitbit will run a two-minute survey about the factors that could hinder your nightly rest.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel / Android Central)

Fitbit mentions factors that could "impact" your sleep quite often in this test, which it explains regards things like your lifestyle, environment, medical conditions, and medication. If you experience a lot of stress in your daily life or have sleeping disorders or may have a lot of noise at night, these are all things that could impact your nightly rest.

Fitbit likely provided these examples to give users an idea of what it will ask for and look to hear when its surveys come around. The company also states its Personalized Sleep Schedule test utilizes generative AI to assist users. Fitbit says its AI "may occasionally generate inaccurate or misleading information." As such, it encourages users to wear their Fitbit device (or Pixel Watch) as often as possible for the "best results."

It doesn't appear that this test has arrived for all users quite yet. When it does, go into the "You" tab of the Fitbit and see if the Labs experiment box is there. If it is, users can proceed with signing up and trying it out. If it's not there, Fitbit recommends trying again at a later date.

The internal code for Fitbit's sleep Labs test was first spotted toward the final weeks of February. Most of what was alluded to seems to have come to form in the experiment's official rollout for enrolled testers. The surveys are the largest part of the test as it helps the AI determine when you should go to bed after factoring in everything that could hinder you. Fitbit Labs kicked off in October with "Insight Explorer" to help Gemini better understand you and your health/wellness goals.