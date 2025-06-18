What you need to know

Garmin announced its new smart sleep band, the Index Sleep Monitor.

The band can collect and provide "in-depth sleep insights," including your breathing rate, Pulse Ox, skin temperature, Women's Health, and more.

Garmin says the device is comfortable and washer-friendly (gentle cycle), and arrives for $169.99 in S-M and L-XL sizes.

Garmin is looking to "maximize comfort" while still delivering insightful health analytics to users while they sleep.

Launching today (June 18) is the Garmin Index Sleep Monitor, a lightweight arm band that is designed to give you a "comprehensive" view of your health. The company highlighted the device in a press release, adding that the band can run for seven nights on a single full charge. Garmin's vice president of consumer sales and marketing, Susan Lyman, said, "Wearing this smart sleep band every night can provide in-depth sleep insights and a more complete picture of fitness and recovery."

Users will find similar functions with the smart band as they would with a Garmin watch. The post highlights the band's ability to capture your sleep data, such as sleep stages (light, deep, REM) and HRV status. The next morning, Garmin says your Index Sleep Monitor will upload its sleep data to provide you with a Sleep Score, ranging between zero and 100.

Sleep functions continue with Pulse Ox. Garmin says the sleep band can even track and calculate your blood oxygen saturation throughout the night.

Moreover, the company worked in Breathing variations and Respiration data. The former partners with Pulse Ox, so users can "better understand shifts in breathing patterns." The latter gives you information on any changes in your breathing rates while you were sleeping.

Garmin's Health-focus Evolves

(Image credit: Garmin)

Another major part of this Garmin smart sleep band is its tracking capabilities for women's health. Garmin states the Index Sleep Monitor will leverage a woman's skin temperature to provide insightful menstrual cycle estimations and information. Additionally, the device can help women keep track of their pregnancy, as well as provide exercise and nutrition assistance.

Aside from menstrual tracking, the sleep band's skin temperature readings can assist users with early signs of "potential illness" and other changes to their sleep environment that might've affected them.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stress tracking throughout the night is available, and "Body Battery energy monitoring." With this, Garmin says the band will inform the wearer if they should take the day easier, meaning get some more rest. Garmin recommends wearing one of its compatible smartwatches, which will further the Body Battery feature to give you a "complete" picture of whether you should push yourself or take it easy.

The Garmin Index Sleep Monitor is available now for $169.99 in Small and Medium, as well as Large and Extra Large sizes. Garmin states the device is easy to clean, letting users toss it into the washer on the gentle cycle for a refresher.