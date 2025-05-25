What you need to know

Garmin just dropped a big update packed with fresh features for hikers, athletes, and health buffs alike.

New features include smarter health tracking, tougher security, and handy outdoor tools like Garmin Trails for easy trail hunting.

Rucking finally gets its own mode—with a pack weight setting that makes your stats like VO2 max and calories burned way more accurate.

Garmin has quietly pushed out a major update to some of its best smartwatches, and it’s not your average tune-up. If you’re into hiking trails, crushing workouts, or just keeping an eye on your health, there’s a bunch of new features here for everyone.

This update is loaded with upgrades from smarter health tracking and beefed-up security to nifty tools for finding your way outdoors. Highlights include sleep breathing insights, a new rucking mode for weighted treks, a fine-tuned stage timer for shooting sports, and some upgrades for golf and trail features.

Rucking isn’t just a workout, it’s a lifestyle for a lot of adventurers. But until now, Garmin watches didn’t really get it. They’d log it like a normal hike, which messed with stats like VO2 max since moving slower with extra weight looked like you were out of shape. With the new pack weight option, your watch finally understands the grind.

Just toss in your pack’s weight, and your watch dials in your stats so things like VO2 max and calories burned actually reflect the real effort you’re putting in.

The new rucking feature is now live on both Instinct 3 models (standard and Tactical), the Fenix 8 lineup, Enduro 3, Forerunner 570, and Forerunner 970.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Ruck mode unlocked

At the same time, this update also brings breathing variation tracking to a bunch of watches, including the Vivoactive, Venu, Lily, and several Forerunner models. However, older Forerunners like the now-retired 265 and 965 won’t be getting the new rucking features.

On top of the new rucking mode, you’ll now be able to add your pack’s weight to running, trail running, hiking, and walking profiles too—at least on the supported watch models.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This update means way more accurate stats, like VO2 max, calories burned, and elevation, especially when you’re hauling serious weight on your adventures.

There’s also a new "Breathing Variations" feature that taps into Pulse Ox data to give you a closer look at how your breathing shifts during sleep.

On top of that, this update spreads device passcodes to more watches that didn’t have them before. While the newer Venu, Vivoactive, and Forerunner models got passcodes earlier this year, now the Lily 2, Instinct 3, and Instinct E series are joining them.

For all you marksmen out there, Garmin has added a new Stage Timer that keeps you in the zone with real-time alerts, either blasting through your watch speaker or quietly via your hearing protection.

If you’re on Garmin Connect+ or Outdoor Maps+, there’s a sweet new upgrade: Garmin Trails. It’s a smart trail finder built right into Garmin Connect and Explore to help you discover your next adventure without the guesswork.

Before you dive into the update, double-check that your watch is on the list of compatible models.