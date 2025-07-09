Out of all the Garmin Prime Day deals, the Garmin Fenix 8's $100-off deal is there for anyone who can't do without the absolute best, cutting-edge features. But if you want a flagship-quality watch at a more reasonable price, the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) 51mm is the best option available: At $609, it's $490 off on Amazon, and $390 less than the Fenix 8 with the same 1.4-inch display.

If you compare the Fenix 8 vs. Epix Pro Gen 2, both have the newest Elevate v5 sensors with the best HR accuracy and ECG readings, 10ATM titanium material with sapphire glass, a built-in flashlight, and the same suite of running, cycling, swimming, golfing, and mapping features.

The Epix Pro beats the Fenix 8 for smartwatch battery life (31 vs. 29 days) and barely loses for GPS hours (82 vs. 84 hours). The only major downgrades are the missing mic & speaker for phone calls and the dive-proof design for scuba divers, and most people would give those up to save hundreds of dollars!

✅Recommended if: You want the latest and greatest Garmin features for less than new models like the Forerunner 970 or Venu X1, especially long battery life and titanium chic paired with epic battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: You can't do without a mic and speaker, or you'll resent missing out on new software updates in the next year or so.

You can save even more on the Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar at $499, but recognize that you'll have to accept a downgrade to an MIP display.

Garmin wants people to buy its newer watches, so some new software perks will exclusively go to the Fenix 8 and stay off the Epix Pro Gen 2 and Fenix 7. If you're someone who needs to have every new perk available, then the Fenix 8 is for you, and you can grab the Fenix 8 51mm for $100 off.

For everyone else, the Epix Pro will barely feel like a downgrade — and it shouldn't at this price! You're paying for quality, with a watch that should last for years of training with incredible battery life and a titanium shell that'll never crack.