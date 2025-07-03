Prime Day Garmin deals — early smartwatch discounts and everything you need to know

As you might have heard, Amazon's Prime Day sale is set to kick off on July 8th and run through the 11th, which means we're about to witness some of the best smartwatch deals of the year.

As a matter of fact, a bunch of Garmin watches are already receiving price cuts ahead of the sale, and you don't even need to be a Prime member to enjoy most of the savings. Whether you're looking to buy a rugged fitness watch today or you simply have a question about the Amazon sale, I built this guide so you know exactly where to look when the Prime Day festivities begin. Didn't find anything today? Check back later: I'll keep adding new Garmin deals as we approach the big sale.

Prime Day Garmin deals

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: $399.99 $239.99 at Amazon Currently 40% off at Amazon, the Instinct 2 Solar harnesses the power of the sun to provide potentially unlimited battery life, plus you get military-grade durability and all of the fitness tracking features that made Garmin a household name.

Garmin Forerunner 955: $499.99 $349.99 at Amazon Built specially with runners in mind, the Garmin Forerunner 955 also features great battery life with accurate GNSS tracking, full-color mapping, and dozens of pre-installed activity modes straight out of the box. Buy the Garmin watch from Amazon today and you'll get a straight 30% knocked off the price, no Prime membership required!

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar 47mm: $899.99 $549.99 at Amazon The Fenix 7 Pro is as rugged as it is expensive, boasting a solar-powered battery, built-in LED flashlight, and a ton of advanced health sensors under the hood. Thankfully, Amazon is slashing 39% off the premium watch, dropping the price to its lowest point ever recorded.

Garmin Venu Sq2: $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon Currently a whopping 40% off at Amazon, the midrange Venu Sq 2 is all about combining fitness tracker specs with the sleek look of a smartwatch. You get GPS, HRM, SpO2, and Body Battery like other Garmin wearables, all packed into a "squircle" design that's reminiscent of an Apple Watch.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: $299.99 $195 at Amazon Boasting a lightweight, aluminum construction, the Vivoactive 5 is a hybrid smartwatch with a bright AMOLED display, 4GB of music storage, and up to 11 days of battery life on a single charge. Pick up the watch before Prime Day begins and you'll receive a sweet 35% discount, no strings attached.

Garmin Fenix 8 47mm: $1,099.99 $999.99 at Amazon One of the most premium devices in Garmin's wearable lineup, the Fenix 8 is an absolute beast of a smartwatch, coming complete with a durable 1.4-inch AMOLED display, up to 16 days of battery life, and a comprehensive suite of health and fitness tracking features. Days before Prime Day is set to kick off, Amazon is slashing a straight $100 off the Fenix 8. It's quite likely that the price will drop even further when the sale officially states, but this is a decent deal in the meantime.

Prime Day FAQ

When is Prime Day?

This year's Prime Day sale event kicks off at 12:01 a.m. PDT on July 8th and ends at midnight on July 11th. You read that right: unlike past years, Prime Day 2025 is scheduled to run for four days, which gives you twice as many opportunities to save some serious cash on tech.

How do I find the best smartwatch deals during Prime Day?

As detailed in my 5 top tips for buying tech during Prime Day, it's best to approach the sale calmly with a shopping list in hand.

Amazon (and retailers like Best Buy and Walmart) are going to inundate you with countless ads and newsletters throughout the week to instill a false sense of urgency and get you to buy as much stuff as possible. It's important to remain calm, do your research, and compare prices before you commit to one deal. Websites like Camelcamelcamel.com can also be useful for checking price history, and don't forget to watch out for scams during the sale.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Do I have to be a Prime member to shop during Prime Day?

The vast majority of discounts featured during Prime Day will be exclusive to Prime members, so now's a good time to sign up if you haven't already. There's even a 30-day free trial that lets you shop during the sale without paying a dime.

Simply not interested in joining Prime? It's worth mentioning that Amazon's biggest competitors, such as Best Buy and Walmart, are sure to be matching some discounts during their own rival sale events, so check with them before you throw in the towel.