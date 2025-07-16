Act fast! The best smartwatch of 2024 is STILL 39% OFF after Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day watch deals have mostly come and gone, but you can still find a few lingering around if you know where to look. In particular, we're excited to see that, even after the sale, Amazon is still offering 39% off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for $140 in savings.

Until the Galaxy Watch 8 arrives on July 25th, this is honestly the best Android watch you can buy, and we especially appreciated some of the high-powered performance improvements Samsung added with this generation upon launch. The improved heart rate sensor is substantially more accurate than that of the Watch 6, which is a good reason on its own to snag the watch while it's a little cheaper. It also boasts highly addictive double pinch gestures, health monitoring additions like medication interaction warnings, and a broad swath of Galaxy AI features that make it great.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: $329.99 $199.99 at Amazon After this year's installment of Amazon Prime Day, the retailer has kept a solid 39% discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, representing a whopping $130 off the normal purchase price. This particular deal is for the larger 44mm version of the watch, which boasts a slightly bigger AMOLED display.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a good deal on a powerful smartwatch for under $200; you like having a watch with an easy to use OS, and a bright, vivid, and functional screen; you want something that's highly compatible with Galaxy and other Android devices.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer to upgrade to the Galaxy Watch Ultra or wait until the Galaxy Watch 8 releases; you like having a watch with a flashier or more traditional watch aesthetic; you prefer a watch with a smaller screen and would consider the 40mm version.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a subtle powerhouse, sporting just about everything a modern smartwatch needs. From the highly accurate heart rate, health, and sleep monitoring systems to the easy-to-use Wear OS (now in its fourth generation), the Watch 7 is well-liked by most buyers, and there's a lot to like there. It gets between 30 and 50 hours of battery life per charge, depending on how it's used. And while it doesn't feature the fastest charging speeds in the industry, it makes up for that pretty quickly with its overall performance.