Tick tock! The best Samsung watch is 23% off at Amazon right now, but not for long

Those who are looking for a good Android Watch deal may appreciate Amazon's current discount of 23% off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (LTE version), which is our pick for the best Samsung smartwatch overall.

The Watch 7 was launched with impressive performance due to a processor improvement, along with even more accurate heart sensors than the Watch 6. Users also appreciate the double pinch navigation gesture, the wide range of health and sleep sensors, and the addition of dual-band GPS. Additionally, it's got a beautiful 1.3-inch AMOLED display, IP68 water and dust resistance, and up to 40 hours of battery life.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a high-powered smartwatch that works great with other Galaxy devices; you'd prefer a you want something with easy-to-use gestures.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather save a little extra money by downgrading to the Watch 6; you prefer an especially lightweight watch; you need something that's compatible with older Galaxy Watch chargers.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a powerful smartwatch with a wide range of sensors and features, sporting just about everything someone would be looking for in a modern smartwatch. From the 1.3-inch AMOLED screen (1.5-inch if you go with the 44mm), to the inclusion of a performance-heavy Exynos W1000 making the user experience super smooth, the Watch 7 is a solid option for anyone who wants something with the latest in what the industry has to offer.

As far as sensors go, the Watch 7 includes an improved heart rate sensor, along with a temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, and several others still, in addition to dual-band GPS. This particular deal also includes LTE, while you can get the Bluetooth-only configuration for a little less.

If you don't prefer bulky watches, it also might be worth considering some of the other options out there, as Samsung's Galaxy watches aren't particularly small..