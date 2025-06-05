The best Android smartwatch just crashed to a record low price at Samsung, and Amazon better watch out
Why wait for Prime Day when the Samsung deals are this good?
The weeklong Discover Samsung Sale is live, and while there's no shortage of great Android discounts to explore, one Galaxy Watch 7 deal in particular has me reaching for my wallet.
This week only, Samsung is dropping up to $175 off the Galaxy Watch 7 when you trade in an old device, knocking the price down to as low as $124.99. Don't want to deal with the hassle of a trade-in? Skip that part and you'll still score $100 off, matching Amazon's current discount on the top-rated wearable.
As if the discount itself wasn't enough, Samsung will also give you 47% off the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro when you bundle with your Galaxy Watch 7 purchase, resulting in $117 of additional savings.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm: $299.99 From $124.99 with trade-in | $199.99 without at Samsung
Buy the Galaxy Watch 7 during the Discover Samsung event and you'll score a straight, no-strings 33% discount OR up to $175 of trade-in credit when you send in an old or broken device. Either way, you're getting a record discount on one of the best Android smartwatches ever built, over a month before Amazon Prime Day is expected to arrive. Why wait?
Price comparison: Amazon - $199.99 | Best Buy - $199.99
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 earned a 4.5/5-star rating when it was first revealed last summer, and it isn't hard to see why. The wearable is a refinement of everything Samsung has learned designing Wear OS-powered smartwatches over the past five years, coming complete with a suite of comprehensive health and fitness tracking technology, a durable design, and excellent performance that doesn't require a subscription to utilize in full.
The Galaxy Watch 7 also features a spacious and bright AMOLED display that looks great in any light, plus you'll enjoy 32GB of storage, dual-band GPS, and up to two days of battery life on a single charge. While we wait for the Galaxy Watch 8 to be revealed (presumably next month), the Galaxy Watch 7 arguably offers the most balanced experience for Samsung fans. And if you can get it for $199.99 with no trade-in required? That's a deal worth celebrating.
What about the Galaxy Watch Ultra?
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm: $649.99 From $324.99 with trade-in | $449.99 without at Samsung
For folks who need more power, it's worth mentioning that the Discover Samsung Sale is also dropping up to $325 off the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra when you trade in an old or broken device. Not looking to process a trade-in? Skip that part and you'll still score a whopping $200 discount, no strings attached.
Note: Amazon and Best Buy (linked below) are currently beating Samsung's price by dropping a straight $250 off the Ultra, but the deal ends on June 6th, so act fast!
Price comparison: Amazon - $399.99 | Best Buy - $399.99
