The best Android smartwatch just crashed to a record low price at Samsung, and Amazon better watch out

The weeklong Discover Samsung Sale is live, and while there's no shortage of great Android discounts to explore, one Galaxy Watch 7 deal in particular has me reaching for my wallet.

This week only, Samsung is dropping up to $175 off the Galaxy Watch 7 when you trade in an old device, knocking the price down to as low as $124.99. Don't want to deal with the hassle of a trade-in? Skip that part and you'll still score $100 off, matching Amazon's current discount on the top-rated wearable.

As if the discount itself wasn't enough, Samsung will also give you 47% off the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro when you bundle with your Galaxy Watch 7 purchase, resulting in $117 of additional savings.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 earned a 4.5/5-star rating when it was first revealed last summer, and it isn't hard to see why. The wearable is a refinement of everything Samsung has learned designing Wear OS-powered smartwatches over the past five years, coming complete with a suite of comprehensive health and fitness tracking technology, a durable design, and excellent performance that doesn't require a subscription to utilize in full.

The Galaxy Watch 7 also features a spacious and bright AMOLED display that looks great in any light, plus you'll enjoy 32GB of storage, dual-band GPS, and up to two days of battery life on a single charge. While we wait for the Galaxy Watch 8 to be revealed (presumably next month), the Galaxy Watch 7 arguably offers the most balanced experience for Samsung fans. And if you can get it for $199.99 with no trade-in required? That's a deal worth celebrating.

What about the Galaxy Watch Ultra?