These 'supremely comfortable' earbuds changed the way I listen to music, and now they're 17% off at Amazon

When people come to me looking for Back To School deals, wireless earbuds are among the first things I recommend. A solid pair of earbuds with noise cancellation are simply essential when you're trying to get some studying done in a noisy environment, and they come in handy when you're trying to listen to music or watch your favorite show without disturbing your roommates. Buying right before the new semester also means that you can find a lot of student-friendly discounts, such as this offer that carves 17% off the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, which are among the best wireless earbuds I've ever used.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: $229 $189 at Amazon The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 blew us away when they were first released last year, thanks to their clever blend of great sound quality with a super-comfy design. Pick up a pair during Amazon's Back to School sale and you'll enjoy a straight 17% off your purchase, no strings attached.

✅Recommended if: you need a pair of great-sounding wireless earbuds that you can comfortably wear all day; you need active noise cancellation and crystal-clear call quality; you're already immersed in the Google ecosystem.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't use Pixel phones; you'd rather wait for the next generation to drop; you want access to all of the latest AI features.

I generally prefer wireless headphones over earbuds, but there are certain occasions when a clunky set of cans simply won't work. If you want to listen to music while working out, for instance, or if you need something compact and portable, earbuds are the only thing that do the trick. The problem is that most buds are uncomfortable or they won't stay in place, and you'll never find a pair of earbuds that sound as good as my Sony XM5s. That's where the Pixel Buds Pro 2 come in.

While they still can't quite meet the sound quality offered by headphones, these versatile earbuds are the only pair that I've worn comfortably for hours on end. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 don't fall out of my ears when I go for a run, the ANC (active noise cancellation) works great, and they connect almost instantaneously to my Google Pixel 9.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

I can fine-tune the EQ settings using the companion app, and the 11mm dynamic drivers deliver big, well-rounded sound that belies the buds' small frame. The included charging case could also get you up with 48 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is pretty impressive compared to something like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Of course, they're not for everyone. The Buds Pro 2 lose a lot of their functionality if you aren't using the Pixel ecosystem, and if you can afford them, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are arguably better in just about every way. That being said, if you're looking for a great Back To School deal on a great pair of earbuds, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 will hit that sweet spot for most folks.