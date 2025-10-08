Go big on Prime Day savings with 26% OFF the powerful Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Finding a good deal on earbuds isn't usually very difficult, especially if you can wait for sales like Amazon's Prime Day. Luckily, Prime Day is here, and Amazon is marking 26% off the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2s, which are our favorite earbuds for those who already use Pixel devices.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2s have 11m drivers and an additional high-frequency chamber for separately boosting both clarity and bass. They also include useful audio features such as active noise cancellation and conversation detection, along with a twist-to-adjust ear stabilizer design that makes them great for staying in during workouts.

Additionally, these earbuds come in a range of color options, including Hazel, Peony, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Wintergreen, each of which comes with the company's sleek, white charging case.

16% OFF Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: $229.00 $169.00 for Amazon Prime Day Amazon's biggest sale of the year is here, and this year's installment includes a 26% discount on the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. This year's price cut brings these capable earbuds down to just $170, representing a $50 discount.

✅Recommended if: you want the best earbuds for Pixel users available on the market today but you're looking to keep the purchase under $200; you want something that comes with features and integrations for Gemini AI, Android, or Google Assistant; you want a pair of earbuds with high-quality audio features like ANC, conversation detection, and a basic, easy-to-use EQ system.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't have a Pixel phone and you would rather save money on a cheaper set of earbuds; you prefer over-ear headphones to earbuds; you need something with a highly accurate "Find Device" setting with a loud ringtone.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the top noise-cancelling earbuds for owners of other Pixel devices, in no small part due to their easy integration with those devices. These are the pick for those who want access to 24-bit listening codecs via their Pixel devices, sporting a great audio profile with high and sub-bass frequency extensions. They also come with a straightforward ANC feature, equalization and other features via the mobile app, and a smaller ear tip than most, making them a good pick for those like me with small ears. The package comes with four eartip size options, and Google says it developed the shape of the devices based on 45 million data points from different ears and ear shapes. Additionally, the company notes that the buds' Silent Seal 2.0 design can cancel up to twice as much as the previous generation of Pixel Buds.

They also offer up to 8 hours of battery life when using ANC, or up to 12 when not using the feature, while utilizing the charging case intermittently can get users up to 30 hours of listening before needing to recharge the case.