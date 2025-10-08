Five audio gadgets I use with my Pixel 10 that are on sale right now

From the moment I got my Pixel 10, I knew that my experience was incomplete without a few essential audio accessories. Naturally, Bluetooth headphones or earbuds are an absolute must since none of the Pixel 10 models have a headphone jack. However, there are a few extras that I treated myself to, such as a premium Bluetooth speaker from Marshall and a fantastic wireless lavalier mic kit from Maono.

These excellent audio gadgets are heavily discounted right now. If you like any of this gear, you can have it too, and for much cheaper than they would usually cost. Enjoy looking through these deals to find the best ones for your needs.

On sale now: Five audio gadgets to go with your Google Pixel 10

44% off Marshall Emberton II: $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon The Emberton II is among Marshall's top Bluetooth speakers. The small-to-mid-sized speaker is highly portable, and the IPX7 waterproof rating is robust. Although the Marshall Emberton III is already out, this little speaker is still a worthy purchase, especially when you factor in that hefty 44% off discount. Read more ▼

20% off Maono Wave T5 Combo Kit: $109.00 $87.20 at Amazon If you're an amateur videographer like me, this amazing wireless lavalier mic kit will have you overjoyed. There are two mini lapel mics included in the Combo kit, as well as USB-C, camera, and Lightning port receivers. Maono even includes magnetic necklaces, a charging cable, and an audio cable in the set. Other features include 48khz 24bit audio capture, a 30hr battery life, and AI noise cancelation. It's one of the best high-quality mic kits that you can get, further sweetened by this Prime Day offer. Read more ▼

30% off EarFun Air Pro 4: $79.99 $55.98 at Amazon I adore my EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds. They are extremely comfortable and come with way too many upscale features to be this affordable. Available in three colors, these earbuds have Bluetooth 5.4 with Auracast, Qualcomm aptX Lossless audio, LDAC Hi-Res audio, CVC 8.0 with six mics, and a 52hr battery life. Read more ▼

20% off JSAUX USB Type C to 3.5mm Female Headphone Jack Adapter: $6.98 $5.58 at Amazon If you don't want to switch to wireless audio, you can always get this filthy cheap JSAUX USB Type C to 3.5mm Female Headphone Jack Adapter. It plugs into your Pixel 10's USB-C port to add a 3.5mm headphone jack to it. The adapter has a DAC chip, so you get high-quality audio. You can quickly and easily use your wired headphones or earbuds with this adapter. Read more ▼