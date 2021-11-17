Finding the best Bluetooth speaker is a surefire way to ensure that you can play your favorite music when you're swimming in the pool or out on a camping trip with friends. Bluetooth speakers are compatible with practically every mobile device around and will make sure that as long as your phone, tablet, or laptop is around, your music will be loud. Unfortunately, there are so many options available that it can be challenging to choose the best choice for your needs. Thankfully, we've done the research and identified what we feel are the best Bluetooth speakers for various cases. Hopefully, your Bluetooth speaker is on this list, and if not, it's time to buy one.

What are the best Bluetooth speakers? Our overall favorite Bluetooth speaker is the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 due to its sound quality, extreme portability, great battery, and excellent water resistance. Plus, it comes in at a reasonable price. It has just about everything you would want in a speaker. If you're looking for a more premium alternative, the JBL Charge 5 is an upgrade in every regard. It boasts almost a full-day battery life, USB-A, and USB-C ports, and bigger speakers for more sound. Finally, if you're a price-sensitive shopper looking for the best Bluetooth speakers under $100 (and let's face it, who isn't these days), we can't recommend the Anker Soundcore 2 highly enough. Its battery can last a full 24 hours, it's water-resistant, and it sounds great. Plus, it's half as expensive as our first pick!

1. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Best overall Bluetooth speaker $86 at Amazon Top Features: 360-degree sound, boost mode, 13-hour battery life, IP67 water and dust rating, great price for the features, can make a stereo pair Pros: Fantastic audio for its size

IP67 water and dust resistance

Affordable

Good battery life

Can make a stereo pair Cons: Micro-USB charging

Distorts a bit at max volume

No Party Up feature Ultimate Ears proves that speakers don't have to be expensive to be good. Our Wonderboom 2 review said that the little speaker could get shockingly loud for its size and sounds excellent for just about every type of music, from pop to rock and jazz. The Wonderboom 2 also has omnidirectional sound, making it great for parties. It comes in multiple flashy colors, and you can pair it up with another speaker — although you can only pair it with another Wonderboom 2 speaker. It's also IP67-certified, meaning it's resistant to dust and submersion — in fact, half of the photos you'll find online of the Wonderboom 2 feature the speaker floating in pools. As a bonus, the Wonderboom 2 is rated to withstand drops up to 5 feet and lasts 13 hours between each charge. Not bad at all for a speaker of this size.

2. JBL Charge 5 Best upgrade Bluetooth speaker $180 at Amazon Top Features: Can connect to two smartphones at a time, 20-hour battery life, can connect to more than 100 JBL connect+ speakers, IP67 waterproof Pros: Charges via USB-C

Loud, punchy audio

Long battery life

Charges phones and other devices

Can connect to two smartphones Cons: A bit bulky and heavy

No microphone for calls

No aux input JBL is another instantly recognizable name in speakers, and the Charge 5 is its latest large, bulky speaker with deep bass and 20 hours of battery life. Its namesake feature is its ability to share that battery — the Charge 5 has a USB-A port next to its USB-C charging port that can be used to share power from its 7,500mAh battery to charge your phone while you listen to music. Like many other speakers on this list, the JBL Charge 5 is water-resistant, bearing IP67 certification (so long as you keep the rubber gaskets closed). If you like singing in the shower, this is the best shower speaker on the market, but it's also handy if you're throwing an all-day pool party or going out on the water during a camping trip. The JBL Charge 5 is easily one of your best options since it nearly eliminates the need to buy and carry a separate battery pack.

JBL Charge 5 Charge while you listen This waterproof speaker with a built-in battery charges your phone while you play music. It tops up over USB-C and lasts 20 hours. $180 at Amazon

$180 at Best Buy

$180 at Walmart

3. Sonos Move Best-sounding Sonos Bluetooth speaker $580 at Amazon Top Features: Excellent battery life, IP56 water-resistance, seamlessly connects to Sonos ecosystem Pros: Fantastic sound

Works with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Excellent battery life

IP56 water and dust-resistance

Built-in handle Cons: Not the best option for Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa

Heavier than most portable Bluetooth speakers

Pricey Sonos has built a reputation for making fantastic connected smart speakers, but for years it never made one that you could move around or even leave the house with. Heck, Sonos speakers didn't even work with Bluetooth before 2019. Enter the Sonos Move, a speaker that looks and sounds as great by the pool as it does on your end table. The Move comes with a charging dock, not that you'll need it too often. However, when you take it out and about, you'll get a solid 10 hours on a single charge. Thankfully, the speaker is water and dust-resistant, so it should hold up just as well outside as you do! And yes, it is a bit bulkier and heavier than many speakers on this list, but the built-in handle helps make up for that a bit and makes it much easier to pick up and move around.

Sonos Move The power of Sonos outside It may still be big, heavy, and pricey, but this is the absolute best way to bring the Sonos experience with you wherever you go. $580 at Amazon

$400 at Best Buy

$399 at B&H

4. Anker Soundcore 2 Best Bluetooth speaker battery life $40 at Amazon Top Features: Strong bass performance, 24-hour battery life, IPX7 weather resistance, great price, stereo pairing with other Soundcore speakers Pros: IPX7 water resistance

Stereo pairing with other Soundcores

Fantastic battery life

Extremely affordable speaker Cons: Lacking in bass

Not as loud as other speakers There isn't much to complain about this affordable speaker, at least according to our Anker Soundcore 2 review. Anker's speaker packs respectable sound and all-day battery life into a small, rugged chassis for a fraction of other Bluetooth speaker prices. The Soundcore 2 is waterproof and rated to last for a full 24 hours. Of course, you'd hope Anker of all brands would be able to provide good battery life. Unfortunately, the Soundcore 2 is significantly lacking in bass, which can significantly impact specific genres of music, and it's a bit quiet compared to other speakers on this list. Still, for the price it commands, it's a great little speaker available in a few color options, and you can even buy more than one and pair them together for surround sound audio.

Anker Soundcore 2 Small and affordable The Soundcore 2 has water resistance and long battery life. It's quiet and lacking in bass, but it's a great deal nonetheless. $40 at Amazon

$44 at Walmart

$40 at Newegg

5. Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Best mid-sized Bluetooth speaker $150 at Amazon Top Features: 360-degree sound, 15-hour battery life, IP67 waterproofing, Magic Button, pair with over 150 other Ultimate Ears speakers Pros: IP67 waterproof

Pair with other Ultimate Ears speakers

15-hour battery life

One-touch Magic Button Cons: No AUX port

Cheaper mid-sized options available Our Ultimate Ears Boom 3 review proclaimed this a great all-around Bluetooth speaker because it does about everything "just right." It comes in a perfectly portable size at a shade under two pounds and is only eight inches tall. It comes in several fun colors to suit just about every mood. It also sounds great, thanks to its immersive 360-degree balanced design. This is also a great pool party speaker. Not only is the Boom 3 IP67 water-resistant, but it can actually float and even stay submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes! The Boom 3 has what Ultimate Ears describes as a one-touch Magic button that can be used for play/pause controls or to set up custom one-touch playlists through Spotify, Amazon Music Unlimited, Apple Music, or Deezer Premium. And just like other Ultimate Ears speakers, you can pair this with over 150 other Boom, Megaboom, or Hyperboom speakers for the ultimate street party.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Mid-sized marvel The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 is the perfect combination of size, sound, and battery life for a portable Bluetooth speaker. $150 at Amazon

$162 at Walmart

6. Tribit Max Sound Plus Best value Bluetooth speaker 60 at Amazon Top Features: Advanced amplifier modules, XBass technology, IPX7 waterproofing, 20-hour battery life, 100-foot range Pros: All-day battery life

IPX7 water and dust resistance

Extremely affordable

Xbass technology Cons: The attached lanyard can be small

Charges via micro-USB rather than USB-C The Tribit MaxSound Plus is another inexpensive speaker with long-lasting battery life and IPX7 water resistance. This portable powerhouse gives you 20 hours of battery life and an impressive range of up to 100 feet, so you don't have to keep the device close to you or your phone to keep the tunes blasting. There are two 12W drivers with Tribit's proprietary Xbass technology for booming sound at the push of a button, along with Texas Instruments amplifier modules and audio processing technology. The speaker sports a lanyard rope for carrying and a rubber flap covering the headphone jack and microUSB charging port to keep everything waterproof. If you're on a tight budget, it's hard to go wrong with the MaxSound Plus.

7. Marshall Stanmore II Best premium Bluetooth speaker $324 at Amazon Top Features: Classic styling, in-depth app controls, 3.5mm audio jack, 30-foot range Pros: Phenomenal sound quality

Stylized like a guitar amplifier

Apt-X certified

Supports Bluetooth, aux, and RCA Cons: Very expensive

Large and heavy for a Bluetooth speaker Marshall took decades of guitar amplifier prowess and built a fantastic Bluetooth speaker in the Stanmore II. It's stylized like a Marshall combo amp, with a few knobs at the top for adjusting volume, as well as bass and treble, and you can quickly switch between Bluetooth, auxiliary input, and even RCA. The Stanmore II is much larger than most of the other speakers on this list, but it fits perfectly in any musician or music lover's home and sounds as good as you'd expect a Marshall product to. Of course, you can further adjust the sound via the accompanying app, but by default, it has well-defined bass and holds up well, even at loud volumes — it is a Marshall amp, after all. Well, sort of.

8. Bose Soundlink Revolve+ II Best sounding Bluetooth speaker $329 at Amazon Top Features: Premium 360-degree sound, built-in microphone, 17-hour battery life, IP55 dust, and water-resistance, can pair two for stereo or party mode Pros: Sleek aluminum design

Bose reputation

IP55 dust and splash-proof

Handle up top for easy transport

Great battery life

Omnidirectional audio Cons: Expensive

Charges over Micro-USB Bose's new and improved SoundLink Revolve+ II is similar to some of the other speakers on this list in that it offers omnidirectional audio and several onboard controls. Still, it sounds better than just about any other speaker we've used, with a clearer high-end and punchier bass that Bose is known for. The aluminum unibody design is pretty slick, too — but it's only IP55 dust and splash resistant, rather than IP67 like other speakers on this list. Still, this is an improvement from its predecessor's IPX4 rating. SoundLink's most significant disadvantage is its price, almost twice as much as the JBL Charge 5. Still, that could be worth it for audiophiles and fans of Bose's legendary sound signature. It also has long battery life, coming in at around 17 hours per charge, and the handle at the top makes it easy to pick up and carry around once the party moves locations.

9. Ultimate Ears Hyperboom Best big Bluetooth speaker $400 at Amazon Top Features: Yard-filling sound and size, IPX4 water-resistant, 24-hour battery life, pair with other Ultimate Ears speakers, USB ports to charge your phone, easy touch controls Pros: IPX4 water resistance

24-hour battery

45-meter range

3.5mm aux cable port Cons: No NFC or Wi-Fi

No built-in voice assistant support

A bit on the heavy side If you ever dreamed about taking your parents' old massive stereo speakers to the beach or the pool, then the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom is for you. That may be a bit of hyperbole, but this thing is easily the biggest "portable" Bluetooth speaker we've come across. It comes in at 13 pounds and is over 14 inches tall and nearly 8 inches wide. It's a big boi. While that might not make it the most portable Bluetooth speaker on this list, all that space means that Ultimate Ears could pack in some great-sounding speakers. It features large, easy-to-use touch controls, it can last up to a full 24-hour day on one charge, and it can charge your phone while you stream to it. Even better is that you can pair other Boom, Megaboom, or Hyperboom speakers to amplify and extend the sound. These are the speakers you want for a booming backyard barbeque, but they'd even be suitable for a large, formal event.

10. Sonos Roam Best-small Sonos Bluetooth speaker $180 at Best Buy Top Features: Wireless charging, fantastic sound, rugged, seamlessly connects to Sonos ecosystem. Pros: Fantastic sound for the size

Works with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Wireless charging

Durable Cons: Battery life could be better

Pricey After the highly anticipated Sonos Move launch, fans have been waiting impatiently for a smaller, less expensive version to take with them out into the wider world. Thankfully Sonos heeded our wishes and released the Sonos Roam in early 2021. The Roam is roughly the same size as the Ultimate Ears Boom 3, and it's just as, if not more, durable and ready for the outdoors. It sports IP67 water and dust protection (much improved over its larger sibling), and it can also charge wirelessly with any compatible Qi charger. This is a good feature, as our initial tests show that the battery longevity is a bit wanting with the Roam. You also will want to consider what else you can get for the price, as the Roam's MSRP is $30-$40 more than something comparable like the Boom 3. However, if you're a Sonos fanatic and want an excellent portable option, you won't be disappointed here!

Sonos Roam A little Sonos goes a long way If you're all-in on Sonos but the Move is too big or too expensive, you'll absolutely love what the portable Sonos Roam has to offer. $180 at Best Buy

$180 at B&H

$179 at Walmart

11. V-Moda Remix Best-looking Bluetooth speaker $85 at Amazon Top Features: Award-winning sound, 10-hour battery life, 3.5 mm audio jack, built-in VAMP headphone amplifier Pros: Gorgeous design with customizable build materials

USB-C charging

Built-in headphone amplifier

Booming bass Cons: No water resistance

Middling battery life V-Moda is typically known for its high-end headphones, but the V-Moda Remix impresses with a unique, stunning design and modern appointments like USB-C. Admittedly, it's a bit on the larger side, but that's partially because the Remix features a built-in headphone amplifier, allowing you to connect high-impedance headphones. The design comprises a hexagonal speaker grill enclosed in your choice of either aluminum or vegan leather. It's one of the best-looking speakers around, and the audio lives up to V-Moda's reputation with responsive highs and mids and loud, thumping bass. Unfortunately, the Remix isn't water-resistant like many other options on this list and only has about half the battery life with a rating of 10 hours.

V-Moda Remix Looks sharp The Remix is a unique-looking speaker with aluminum or vegan leather options and includes a built-in amplifier for headphones. $85 at Amazon

$104 at Walmart

12. Sony SRS-XB13 Grab-and-go Bluetooth speaker $58 at Amazon Top Features: Big sound from a small package, IP67 water, and dust resistance, can connect two for stereo pair, 16-hour battery life Pros: Surprisingly loud, crisp audio

Long battery life

Small, portable form factor

IP67 waterproof and dustproof

USB-C port Cons: Charges slowly The XB13 is a relatively new Bluetooth speaker from Sony with a soft touch rubber body that's water-resistant and can take a beating. It fits in the palm of your hand and gets surprisingly loud and clean, with even reasonably balanced bass despite its small stature. With a UV coating, it's really the perfect speaker to bring with you to the beach, and if you ever need more sound, you can pair it with an extra speaker. Unlike the previous model, the Sony XB13 has upgraded to a USB-C port for more convenient charging and still comes in a small assortment of eye-catching colors with matching wrist/carrying straps. It lasts up to 16 hours per charge, though it takes several hours to reach a full charge. With a solid build quality and a rugged exterior, there's a lot to love about the XB13 at a competitive price.

13. Bose SoundLink Micro Best Bluetooth speaker for biking $119 at Amazon Top Features: Perfectly portable for bikes, bags, or backpacks, IPX7 water-resistant, 6-hour battery life, can connect two for stereo pair, built-in microphone Pros: Built-in microphone for voice assistants

Small, portable design

IPX7 water resistance

Good audio quality Cons: Poor battery life

Lacking in bass If the SoundLink Revolve+ II is out of your price range, the Bose SoundLink Micro is a smaller speaker for about half the price that's both water-resistant and shockproof. It's available in a few striking colors and offers clean, distortion-free sound at a moderate volume — though the small size means it's a bit lacking in bass. You can take it with you on the go, thanks to the strap, which allows you to attach it to your backpack or bike. The biggest disadvantage of the SoundLink Micro is its battery life. At only 6 hours, this is far from the longest-lasting speaker we've seen, but your neighbors will likely appreciate the hard limit on loud music. The SoundLink Micro also has built-in microphones, which allow you to carry out calls and even talk to Google Assistant or Siri when connected to your phone.

14. Tronsmart Force Toughest Bluetooth speaker $59 at Amazon Top Features: Virtually indestructible, IPX7 water-resistant, 15-hour battery life, MicroSD card slot, connect two for stereo pair Pros: IPX7 water resistance

15-hour battery

NFC pairing

USB-C charging

Almost 100-foot range Cons: Battery life could be better

Buttons are difficult to see Having a waterproof Bluetooth speaker is excellent, and being lucky enough to find one that can take the occasional drop is even better. What about a speaker that can survive a four-story plummet to its (near) death from a hotel balcony into a pool? Don't believe us? Just check out how we found this out in our Tronsmart Force Bluetooth speaker review. This is the kind of speaker you can feel comfortable bringing with you on your next pool party or beach vacation, but it is equally at home in the home. It pairs quickly and easily to your devices via NFC, and even though the battery life isn't as long as we'd like, you can charge it efficiently via its USB-C charging port. It's so versatile that many people even use it as a shower speaker.

Tronsmart Force The Force is strong with this speaker The Tronsmart Force has modern touches like NFC pairing and USB-C charging and can withstand extreme water and drop scenarios. $59 at Amazon