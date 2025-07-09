Sometimes, finding a good deal under $100 can be a challenge. Fortunately, Prime Day is making it easy with this deal on the Sony ULT Field 1, a portable speaker that is seriously more bang for your buck. If you're looking for a new speaker to lug around with you this summer, this is the one.

While the Sony ULT Field 1 normally retails for $129, a 36% discount brings that down to just $83 if you get the black colorway ($88 for the other options), which is seriously a steal for this impressive speaker, and I'll tell you why.

Save 36% Sony ULT Field 1: was $129.99 now $83 at Amazon The Sony ULT Field 1 is a surprisingly great speaker for the price. With Prime Day shaving off more than $40, you can get superb audio and booming bass for less than $100.

✅Recommended if: You want a portable speaker with plenty of battery life, volume, and booming bass at the press of a button.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a speaker with support for wired connections via a 3.5mm audio jack or a USB-C port.

(Image credit: Tshaka Armstrong)

I bought the Sony ULT Field 1 during Black Friday last year, and it has been one of my favorite purchases in recent memory. In fact, I'm using it right now as I write this.

It's not too large and is quite lightweight, making it easy to throw into a bag or hold by the included strap, which is a nice touch. I have the black colorway, but I really like the orange. But of course, it's really about the sound.

The ULT Field 1 is an impressive Bluetooth speaker that produces very loud sound, making it perfect for outdoor gatherings, especially in the summer. I bring it to gatherings pretty often, and while it can't hold a candle to larger stereo speakers, this definitely gets the job done.

And if you really wanna party, that big ULT button on top seriously amps up the bass, which may be too much for solo listening but is perfect for lively gatherings where people just want to dance. The 12-hour battery life also ensures that you'll be dancing all night long, and the IP67 rating means you can enjoy it at the pool or in the shower.

Seriously, I love this thing, and I expect many others do, too, hence the 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

For everything on Amazon Prime Day, head to our ultimate shopping guide.