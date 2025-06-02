Forget the XM6, the best headphones of 2024 are a whopping 25% OFF at Amazon right now

The new Sony XM6 may be dominating the headlines, but if you don't mind last-gen tech, we just uncovered a wireless headphones deal that deserves your full attention. Head to Amazon now and you'll score a 25% discount on Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones, representing over $100 in savings and bringing these down to under $300.

We love the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones for their industry-leading active noise cancellation, an extremely customizable audio profile, a long battery life, and fast charging. They also have multi-point connection capabilities for pairing with two devices simultaneously, and they feature four microphones offering crystal clear call quality.

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones: $399.99 $298.00 at Amazon Amazon has slashed 25% off the price of the powerful Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones, marking $100 in savings on our favorite noise-cancelling wireless headphones overall. They feature a powerful and capable ANC profile and a slick, clean design that buyers love. The biggest downside is probably the headphones' high price tag, so snagging them for under $300 is a certifiably good deal.

✅Recommended if: you want industry-leading ANC, EQ, and overall audio quality; you need wireless headphones with a mic and clear call quality; you'd like to have headphones with a long battery life.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a pair of headphones that can be easily folded and stored; you want headphones that will let you charge and listen at the same time; you'd rather spend more on the new Sony WH-1000XM6.

Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are our top pick for the best wireless headphones for a number of reasons. Backed by Sony's QN1 processor and a dual-noise sensor, the WH-1000XM5s have ANC audio blocking that's more powerful than those of competitors, and the Sony Connect app makes it easy to customize EQ and the overall audio profile.

These also include multi-point connection, a battery life of up to 30 hours per charge, and fast-charging through a USB-C cable that adds roughly three hours of playback for every three minutes they charge. Additionally, their suite of four microphones allow for crisp call quality and easy access to voice assistants. It is worth noting that these noise-cancelling headphones aren't particularly easy to store away, though this isn't a big deal for most buyers.

Needless to say, if you don't mind spending a pretty penny on the latest headphones from Sony, the recently-released XM6 are the better pick. But if you want premium headphone technology at an excellent price, skip the newer cans and grab the XM5 today.