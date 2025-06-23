I've tested the Sonos Ace regularly in the year since the headphones were first released, and truth be told, they're not perfect. The $449 retail price tag is steep compared to some members of the competition, for starters. Sonos does get a lot right in its first pair of over-ear headphones, including industry-leading comfort. If they were priced about $100 cheaper, they'd be an absolute slam-dunk buy, and that's why a deal from Walmart caught my eye.

The retailer is slashing $117 off the usual price of Sonos Ace, bringing the cost down to $332.29. That's now significantly less than Sony's WH-1000XM6, Bose's QuietComfort Ultra, and Apple's AirPods Max. It's also only a bit more than you can find the last-gen Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for at a discount.

With all this in mind, anyone in the market for a pair of quality over-ear headphones should consider snatching up the Sonos Ace at just over $300, and I'll tell you why.

Sonos Ace: $449.00 $332.29 at Walmart Sonos made (sound)waves when it launched the Ace last year, its first pair of over-ear headphones. With a comfort-first design, quality ANC, and excellent sound quality, the Sonos Ace have turned out to be a popular pair of headphones. However, their price left a bit to be desired, and that's why Walmart slashing over $100 off the MSRP is huge. Price comparison: Amazon - $388.53| Sonos - $449.00

✅Recommended if: you care about stylish design and comfort; you are familiar with Sonos products and have ecosystem hardware already; you want solid sound quality and active noise canceling.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer Apple, Sony, or Bose noise-canceling; you expect Sonos Ace to pair with your Sonos speakers and equipment; you need the lightest pair of over-ears.

Ready for the long haul

Sonos Ace are the most comfortable pair of headphones I've ever worn, and you can overlook almost any of the Ace's minor shortcomings because of this. For the earcups and headband, Sonos uses memory foam cushions on the inside and a vegan leather covering on the outside. When you put Sonos Ace on, the cushions will conform to your individual head shape and retain their position for optimal comfort.

In a practical sense, this means that I can wear the Sonos Ace on a long-haul flight without ever feeling discomfort. That isn't something that I can say about the AirPods Max or the Dyson OnTrac. It also means that the 312-gram weight of the Sonos Ace isn't a problem, despite these headphones being heavier than competing options from Bose and Sony.

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

In terms of music listening, Sonos fans, be warned — these aren't like your Sonos speakers at home. Sonos Ace only use Wi-Fi connectivity for one thing, and that's connecting to an Arc soundbar and an iOS device for watching movies and TV shows. For everything else, the Ace will use Bluetooth 5.4.

Sonos Ace are the only Sonos product that behaves this way, as they usually connect via Wi-Fi, but this is typical for Bluetooth headphones. Still, connectivity and sound quality are excellent, as there are two 40mm drivers right next to your ears that provide a surprisingly full spatial experience. You get dynamic head tracking, spatial audio, and Dolby Atmos support on the Sonos Ace, all of which are optional.

In terms of raw sound quality, Sonos Ace is all about balance, as you get a nice and even soundstage distribution. You won't hear overpowering bass or miss out on subtle high-end sounds, like cymbals. If you do like a bass-heavy sound, the AirPods Max provide that best, but I tend to like Sonos' balance here.

The Sonos Ace is a steal at more than $100 off, and you shouldn't pass on it

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

I have a collection of over-ear headphones at my disposal, and I use a few of them for different things. For example, I won't travel without AirPods Max, mostly because their ANC is uniquely suited to blocking out airplane noise and turbulence. But for daily listening, Sonos Ace are often the headphones I turn to. I can wear them all day without feeling any discomfort, and I can't say that about any of the other headphones I've tested.

(Image credit: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

It's true that you might be able to find headphones that sound better or have more powerful ANC than the Sonos Ace. That's why this discount is so important. At just over $300 with Walmart's deal, the Sonos Ace are now at a lower price point than the Sony WH-1000XM6, Bose QuietComfort Ultra, and AirPods Max.

If you're in the market for a pair of good over-ear headphones, snagging the Sonos Ace — the clear industry-leader in comfort — for around $330 feels like a steal.