Yes, you can actually get 51% OFF Beats Studio Pro headphones at Amazon right now — here's the deal

Short-term discounts on Beats headphones aren't particularly uncommon, but occasionally we'll see a deal that stops us in our tracks. This week, Amazon has slashed 51% off the price of the Beats Studio Pro, a great-sounding pair of wireless headphones that consistently ranks among the best Beats headphones that money can buy.

The Beats Studio Pro come with lossless audio compatibility when listening via USB-C, along with modern day staples such as active noise cancellation, spatial audio, onboard mics, and more. They also boast up to 40 hours of playback time on a single charge, according to Beats, and you can access a wide range of customization options using the Beats app.

Beats Studio Pro: $349.99 $169.95 at Amazon Buy a pair of Beats Studio Pro headphones from Amazon today and you'll score a whopping 51% discount, no strings attached. That's one of the biggest price drops that the popular cans have ever received, weeks before Memorial Day. Price comparison: Best Buy - $169.99 | Walmart - $169.95

✅Recommended if: .you're looking for a pair of noise-cancelling headphones that won't break the bank; you want headphones that offer advanced listening, such as spatial or lossless audio; you prefer over-ear headphone cups to earbuds.

❌Skip this deal if: you need headphones with ingress protection; you'd prefer to go with a pair of earbuds; you want something that offers lossless audio without requiring the use of USB-C.

The Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones offer powerful, high-quality audio, including lossless listening, spatial audio, ANC, and a mobile app for equalization and other customization options. They also feature fast-charging, up to 40 hours of battery life, and onboard microphones for easy access to voice assistants and clear phone calls.

Buyers say that the ear cups are particularly soft and comfortable, which is a necessity for most. They also feature durable metal hinges, though you won't find an IPX ingress protection rating with these, unfortunately.

The Studio Pros are typically considered a little on the expensive side, making this a good opportunity to pick them up if you've had your eye on them. Still, you can also find many of the best wireless headphones for Android getting discounts on occasion, if you'd prefer to go in a different direction.