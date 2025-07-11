I don't care what you do with this $100 burner phone on Prime Day, just make sure you buy it before midnight tonight

What if I told you that just $109 could get you an Android 14-powered smartphone with an octa-core processor, 90Hz display, and some pretty snazzy colors on Prime Day? This isn't some back alley deal, it's just the best smartphone deal you'll find today since it's so darn cheap. And yeah, I have four of them. Don't judge me.

The Nuu N20 is a surprisingly capable phone that'll do all the basics and then some. It's a great choice for your kid's first phone, a vacation phone (so you don't have to worry about something more expensive getting stolen), or even just as a backup device to keep in a drawer.

This one ramped up in price in May because of the lovely tariff situation in the U.S. but it's back down to pre-tariff pricing until the end of the day today, Friday, July 11. That's the last day of Prime Day, if you hadn't heard!

Affordable, not cheap Save 16% Nuu N20 (blue): was $129 now $109 at Amazon Also check out the Coral, Purple, and Green colorways for the same price! The Nuu N20 is a no-frills Android 14-powered phone that can download all your favorite apps from the Google Play Store and works perfectly with U.S. 4G networks like T-Mobile. Grab one for your kids, your next vacation, or just as a backup phone in case yours breaks. ✅Recommended if: you need a simple Android phone that can do all the basics — phone calls, messaging, downloading apps, taking pictures and video — but don't need anything high-powered or expensive. This one doesn't look or feel cheap, despite what you might assume! ❌Skip this deal if: you have no interest in a cheap backup phone.

As you might imagine, the Nuu N20 isn't going to win any awards for best display, camera, or processing speed. But what it will win is the best Prime Day value award, because it gives you a full-fledged Android 14-powered experience without all the fluff that comes with other devices.

Nuu is based in Miami, Florida, and does an excellent job crafting a stock-like Android experience without the bloat or preinstalled nonsense that some other budget brands fill their phones with.

This one's got 6GB of RAM, which is 50% more than any Motorola phone at this price range, and the 90Hz display feels smoother than even the $1,000 iPhones. No, I'm dead serious there. The non-Pro iPhones use a paltry 60Hz screen, which feels just plain awful in 2025. Meanwhile, this $109 phone eclipses half of Apple's recent lineup in this one area. It's pretty wild.

Nuu also advertises that the N20 works perfectly with any parental control app, so you can keep your kids safe online. I personally use Bark parental controls for my son and love how it can catch even bad images that might appear on your child's phone, thanks to the "wonders" of the internet. Whatever you do with it, though, make sure you buy it before midnight tonight, otherwise this deal is gone.