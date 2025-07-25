Best Buy will PAY YOU $100 to buy the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic from them
Amazon is offering a similar $100 gift card deal, but Best Buy is also offering up to $250 in trade-in credit for your old smartwatch.
Anyone wavering on whether or not to buy the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic just got rewarded for their hesitation. Best Buy is offering a $100 promotional e-gift card to Galaxy Watch 8 Classic buyers, but only for a limited time. Add in the trade-in credit for your old smartwatch, and it'll become a bit more tempting!
Best Buy is matching Samsung's enhanced trade-in credit for certain watches, meaning you'll get a $250 rebate for a good-condition Galaxy Watch 6 Classic or Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, cutting the Classic's price in half, while the Galaxy Watch 7 saves you $200. You can also trade in brands like Fitbit, Garmin, Google, Apple, or Oura.
Amazon is also offering a $100 gift card with the Classic through August 5, but we don't see the same trade-in offers, so it's only the right fit if you don't plan to send in your old smartwatch. Meanwhile, Samsung also offers $100 instant credit on its store plus the same trade-in deals as Best Buy, but that gift card is obviously limited to other Samsung devices.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: $499 w/ $100 gift card at Best Buy
Samsung and its retail partners are pushing the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic hard on skeptical fans, and that means you can get enhanced trade-in credit on your old Galaxy Watch — more than it's really worth — to bring the price down as low as $249. Add in that extra $100 for whatever other tech you need, and this is an excellent deal for a brand-new device.
Also available at: Amazon ($100 gift card) | Samsung ($100 gift card)
Having reviewed the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, I really appreciated how its rotating bezel gives me exact controls for easier navigation, as well as its key upgrades over the Watch 6 Classic like faster performance and a brighter display.
But it's on the heavy side, and its unconventional new design may not be a fan favorite. Plus, there's unfortunately no 1.5-inch option like the Watch 6 Classic offered. These may be deal-breakers for this otherwise-tempting deal.
At the very least, the Classic is an aesthetic upgrade over the thinner-but-boxier Galaxy Watch 8. But if you are interested in the baseline model, Samsung will give you a $50 e-gift card to buy the Watch 8 instead, with up to $200 in trade-in credit. With the right watch to swap, you'll only spend $150 on one of the best Android watches available, with that extra cash as a bonus.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: $349 w/ $50 gift card at Best Buy
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 has the same hardware, display, and sensors as the Classic for $150 less (except for doubled storage), and you can get a larger 1.47-inch display that the one-size-only Classic doesn't offer. With the right trade-in, you'll pay much less than you normally would for a brand-new Samsung watch!
Also available at: Amazon ($50 gift card) | Samsung ($50 gift card)
Is it worth upgrading to the Galaxy Watch 8 or Watch 8 Classic? If you own a Galaxy Watch 7, the Watch 8 truly isn't that big of a jump, aside from the brighter display and some fresh health tools, such as the antioxidant index and vascular index.
But if you're coming from a 2023 Galaxy Watch or earlier, you're getting a wide array of new upgrades that'll improve your smartwatch experience immensely.
Once this Galaxy Watch 8 Classic deal ends, you'll have to wait until Black Friday to hope that Samsung discounts it by $100 to match this deal's value. That's definitely not a guarantee!
